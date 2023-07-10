Kendall Jenner's Ex-BF Devin Booker Defends Jonah Hill After Actor is Accused of 'Emotional Abuse' by Ex-Gf
NBA player Devin Booker showed a public display of support for Jonah Hill after the actor was accused of "emotional abuse" by his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Booker shared a picture of Hill rocking a Phoenix Suns jersey along with a "salute" emoji. Some social media users have praised the shooting guard's post while others blasted him.
"Surprisingly this makes book less hated on NBA Twitter because this app full of weirdos lol but this such an L man smh I'm disappointed," one critic wrote of Kendall Jenner's ex who split from the model in November 2022 following their brief reconciliation.
As for Hill, the Superbad actor was trending on Twitter after his own ex — surf instructor Sarah Brady — exposed another side of their relationship in text messages exchanged when they were together.
Hill allegedly demanded she respect his "boundaries" within the messages, including not posting bathing suit photos on her Instagram or go surfing with other men.
Screenshots showed the Don't Look Up star allegedly wrote that he was not the right partner for Brady if she wanted to share "sexual pictures" or have "friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful," explaining there are certain qualities he is looking for in a romantic connection.
"If these things bring you to a place of happiness, I support it and there will be no hard feelings," Hill continued.
Brady said she shared the texts to serve as a cautionary tale for other women in similar dynamics. "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," the law student wrote via her Instagram Stories.
Brady also reposted a photo she took down "by request of a narcissistic misogynist" on her grid. Hill has not yet responded to her allegations.
The former flames were first linked in 2021 before they split in 2022 and remained mostly lowkey about their relationship on social media.
Brady later explained on Sunday that she "waited until" Hill's current partner, Olivia Millar, gave birth before she released the screenshots.
"I just hope [Millar] would receive some of these screenshots somehow through friends, like, friends of mine that I met through him that I know are good people that I know would make an effort to protect her."