Kendall Jenner Confirms Devin Booker Relationship With Romantic Valentine's Day Post
The reality star and NBA player first linked in April 2020.
She’s officially off the market! Kendall Jenner confirmed her relationship with Devin Booker on Valentine’s Day.
The model took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of herself and the NBA star, 24, on Sunday, February 14. In the adorable pic, Jenner, 25, is laying down on a countertop while Booker cuddled on top of her. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked happy as she laughed while the snap was taken. Her caption was subtle, just a white heart emoji showing off her love for the Phoenix Suns player.
Booker, for his part, shared a video of Kendall playing with her dog alongside an orange heart emoji. He also posted a black-and-white photo of them laying together in the grass.
The pair was first romantically linked in April 2020 when they were photographed on a road trip together. In June 2020, a source told Us Weekly that Jenner and Booker weren’t putting a label on their relationship just yet. Since then, the two have been spotted together multiple times and eagle-eyed fans have noticed them leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Earlier this month, the E! personality was even photographed wearing a Phoenix Suns sweatshirt.
Prior to her current relationship, Jenner was romantically linked to Harry Styles along with other NBA stars like Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons, among others.
