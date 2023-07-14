Jonah Hill Carefree on Beach in First Outing Since Ex Sarah Brady's 'Emotional Abuse' Allegations

Hill's ex recently called out the 21 Jump Street star for the way their relationship ended, exposing messages in which he forbade her from posting "sexual pictures" and having "friendships with women who are in unstable places" if she wanted to be with him.

She accused him of sexting her just weeks before he moved on romantically, sharing a text exchange from August 2022 days after he was seen kissing his current partner, Olivia Millar.

"I'd appreciate if you make that woman aware of how recently you've been flirting with me, sexting me, and leaning on me for partner-level emotional support," her text read.