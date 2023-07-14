Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill Carefree on Beach in First Outing Since Ex Sarah Brady's 'Emotional Abuse' Allegations

jonah hill breaks cover remains silent sarah brady emotional abuse claims pp
Source: APEX/MEGA
By:

Jul. 14 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jonah Hill resurfaced for a beach day in Malibu while remaining silent on allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot actor broke cover to enjoy the waves and surf on Thursday amid the warm weather.

Article continues below advertisement
jonah hill breaks cover remains silent sarah brady emotional abuse claims
Source: MEGA

Hill sported a wetsuit in photos obtained by Daily Mail and was seen strolling on the sand after making the most of the good conditions that day, even flashing a smile while out.

A photographer asked Hill about Brady's explosive claims as he picked up his board and left, but the Moneyball star opted to stay quiet on the matter before retreating into a nearby beach bungalow.

Article continues below advertisement
jonah hill breaks cover remains silent sarah brady emotional abuse claims
Source: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Hill's ex recently called out the 21 Jump Street star for the way their relationship ended, exposing messages in which he forbade her from posting "sexual pictures" and having "friendships with women who are in unstable places" if she wanted to be with him.

She accused him of sexting her just weeks before he moved on romantically, sharing a text exchange from August 2022 days after he was seen kissing his current partner, Olivia Millar.

"I'd appreciate if you make that woman aware of how recently you've been flirting with me, sexting me, and leaning on me for partner-level emotional support," her text read.

MORE ON:
Jonah Hill
Article continues below advertisement
jonah hill breaks cover remains silent sarah brady emotional abuse claims
Source: @sarahhbrady/Instagram

Brady noted that as recently as March 2022, "We were in escrow here, you wanted to put a ring on my finger, and put a baby in me ASAP."

In one of the alleged texts, Hill said it was fair that he moved on six months post-split and added that he was "deeply" let down by her reaction, considering he thought "we would always be friends." He also offered to pay for her therapy for the remainder of the year "even though you'll somehow punish me with that gesture."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
jonah hill breaks cover remains silent sarah brady emotional abuse claims
Source: @sarahhbrady/Instagram

Brady called the actor a "narcissistic misogynist" while taking to social media, saying she wanted to come forward for some time but "waited until" Hill's rumored fiancée gave birth before she released the screenshots of their alleged past exchanges.

"I didn't want [Millar] to have to see all of this while she was pregnant because I didn't know what kind of stress that would cause her and her baby physically," the surf instructor said in a voice memo, noting that with her story out Millar can now "make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.