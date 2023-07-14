Jonah Hill Carefree on Beach in First Outing Since Ex Sarah Brady's 'Emotional Abuse' Allegations
Jonah Hill resurfaced for a beach day in Malibu while remaining silent on allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot actor broke cover to enjoy the waves and surf on Thursday amid the warm weather.
Hill sported a wetsuit in photos obtained by Daily Mail and was seen strolling on the sand after making the most of the good conditions that day, even flashing a smile while out.
A photographer asked Hill about Brady's explosive claims as he picked up his board and left, but the Moneyball star opted to stay quiet on the matter before retreating into a nearby beach bungalow.
Hill's ex recently called out the 21 Jump Street star for the way their relationship ended, exposing messages in which he forbade her from posting "sexual pictures" and having "friendships with women who are in unstable places" if she wanted to be with him.
She accused him of sexting her just weeks before he moved on romantically, sharing a text exchange from August 2022 days after he was seen kissing his current partner, Olivia Millar.
"I'd appreciate if you make that woman aware of how recently you've been flirting with me, sexting me, and leaning on me for partner-level emotional support," her text read.
Brady noted that as recently as March 2022, "We were in escrow here, you wanted to put a ring on my finger, and put a baby in me ASAP."
In one of the alleged texts, Hill said it was fair that he moved on six months post-split and added that he was "deeply" let down by her reaction, considering he thought "we would always be friends." He also offered to pay for her therapy for the remainder of the year "even though you'll somehow punish me with that gesture."
Brady called the actor a "narcissistic misogynist" while taking to social media, saying she wanted to come forward for some time but "waited until" Hill's rumored fiancée gave birth before she released the screenshots of their alleged past exchanges.
"I didn't want [Millar] to have to see all of this while she was pregnant because I didn't know what kind of stress that would cause her and her baby physically," the surf instructor said in a voice memo, noting that with her story out Millar can now "make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby."