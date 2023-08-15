Billionaire Leon Black Claims Family of ‘Autistic’ Teen Who Accused Him of Rape Believes She’s Lying: Court Documents

Court documents revealed that billionaire Leon Black, a Jeffrey Epstein associate, claimed that the family of the "autistic teen" who accused him of sexual assault did not believe that she was telling the truth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last month, Black's accuser, who went by Jane Doe in court documents, filed a lawsuit against the billionaire accusing him of sexual assault two decades ago. Doe claimed that the then-51-year-old Black assaulted her in 2002 at Epstein's New York City apartment when she was 16.