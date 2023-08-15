Billionaire Leon Black Claims Family of ‘Autistic’ Teen Who Accused Him of Rape Believes She’s Lying: Court Documents
Court documents revealed that billionaire Leon Black, a Jeffrey Epstein associate, claimed that the family of the "autistic teen" who accused him of sexual assault did not believe that she was telling the truth, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Last month, Black's accuser, who went by Jane Doe in court documents, filed a lawsuit against the billionaire accusing him of sexual assault two decades ago. Doe claimed that the then-51-year-old Black assaulted her in 2002 at Epstein's New York City apartment when she was 16.
Black's attorneys refuted Doe's lawsuit and claimed the filing was an attempt to "smear" his name "with no basis in fact."
After the billionaire's attorneys learned the identity of his accuser, Black alleged that he did not know her and had he ever met her. Additionally, Black's attorneys claimed the right to investigate her allegations.
According to court documents filed by Black's attorneys, the legal team "spoke with numerous witnesses, including close and extended family members" as part of their "investigation."
Black's attorneys claimed that based on their interviews, Doe was allegedly not diagnosed as autistic and instead had borderline personality disorder.
"Plaintiff became aware of and studied those behaviors and began intentionally displaying them in her twenties in order to present herself as a person with autism," court documents revealed.
The court filing additionally claimed Doe avoided eye contact after it was "noted that people with autism don’t look other people in the eye," and that "she had never before displayed [the behavior]."
Black's filing also alleged that Doe's family said she "used a series of different names and personas, has a history of making up alternate realities."
Doe's attorney, Jeanne Christensen, denied the allegations and responded to Black's filing in a statement.
"Black hopes to shift our attention to defending ourselves against baseless claims so that he can continue to have his private investigators bully and threaten our clients who have dared to call out his sexual violence publicly," the statement read.
Black's team doubled down on their position that Doe's allegations were false by claiming she "posted on social media that she had been abused by Jeffrey Epstein."
Black attorneys further alleged "she had never made such allegations before. Her family told her that they did not believe this to be true, and she deleted the posts."
In Doe's lawsuit, she claimed she met Black after being trafficked by Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. Doe alleged to have met the convicted socialite at an "adult party" she was taken to by her predator cheerleading coach when she was 15 years old.
Black's attorney also dismissed this idea and claimed in court filings that Doe "participated in a county cheerleading program when she was a senior in high school — not when she was 15, as alleged."