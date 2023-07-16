"The officer never touched her. It was just a conversation about cleanliness and the need to shower more frequently. But the officer has a mouth like Cardi B and was completely tactless about it," an insider told the Daily Mail.

"Max insists that it was a personal matter and the officer had no right to bring it up," they continued. "She reported the encounter because she claims it left her feeling uncomfortable and embarrassed."

"She might seem a little easily shocked for a convicted sex trafficker – but that's Max. She doesn't see herself that way, she acts and talks as if she's innocent."