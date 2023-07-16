Jailed Ghislaine Maxwell 'Too Scared to Shower' After Accusing Prison Guard of Sexual Abuse
Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced British socialite currently serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting and grooming teenage girls in connection to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, has accused a female guard at Florida's FCI Tallahassee of sexual abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The accusation came after fellow inmates complained that Maxwell was not showering after leaving the outdoor running track.
According to a source, it is common for sex offenders like Maxwell to avoid showering in prison due to safety concerns. The stalls are known to be a potential place for attacks. However, the guard allegedly confronted the 61-year-old about the issue, using coarse language and referring to her intimate female body part as a "hooha."
"The officer never touched her. It was just a conversation about cleanliness and the need to shower more frequently. But the officer has a mouth like Cardi B and was completely tactless about it," an insider told the Daily Mail.
"Max insists that it was a personal matter and the officer had no right to bring it up," they continued. "She reported the encounter because she claims it left her feeling uncomfortable and embarrassed."
"She might seem a little easily shocked for a convicted sex trafficker – but that's Max. She doesn't see herself that way, she acts and talks as if she's innocent."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Maxwell has gained a reputation for her numerous complaints about her conditions at FCI Tallahassee and has been dubbed "Prison Karen," and has filed over 400 grievances against prison staff.
These complaints include allegations of harassment, unprofessional behavior, and discrimination, as well as complaints about the food, lack of hot water, restricted access to a computer, and tampered mail.
Last month, she complained about a transgender cellmate, known as "Batman," for having loud sex sessions late at night.
Records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act reveal that Maxwell has also raised concerns about improper or inadequate dental and medical treatment, including eye problems and a rash. She has even requested access to an ob-gyn and an ultrasound examination.
Maxwell has also filed for "compassionate release" twice, despite having 19 years left to serve.
The 61-year-old convicted groomer has also used her position in the prison's law library to advise other inmates on how to file complaints.
According to the Daily Mail, her goal is to cause enough trouble to be transferred to FCI Danbury, the Connecticut facility that inspired the TV show Orange is the New Black.
Maxwell was found guilty of five out of the six charges in her trial, including sex trafficking a minor. She will be eligible for release on July 17, 2037.
