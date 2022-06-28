Ghislaine Maxwell Sentencing: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Says Socialite-Turned-Madam Should Be 'Trapped In A Cage Forever'

Part of the letter reads:

“Ghislaine, like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, you used your femininity to betray us, and you led us all through it. You could have put an end to the rapes, the molestations, the sickening manipulations that you arranged, witnessed and even took part in. You could’ve called the authorities and reported that you were a part of something awful."

“Ghislaine, you deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell. You deserve to be trapped in a cage forever, just like you trapped your victims.”