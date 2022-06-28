Former Senate Security Chief Mysteriously Dies One Day Before Abruptly Added Jan. 6 Hearing

The man responsible for maintaining Capitol security and protecting the Senate on the day of the deadly Jan. 6 riot in 2021 has suddenly died, Radar can confirm.

Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger, 71, died on June 27 — one day before Tuesday's abruptly scheduled Jan. 6 panel hearing in which a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was to testify about recently obtained evidence, officials said.