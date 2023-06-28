Ghislaine Maxwell's Complaints About Jailhouse Conditions Stack Up Past 400: 'She's the Prison Karen'

Ghislaine Maxwell has gone off about prison conditions since starting her 20-year sentence at FCI Tallahassee, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders claimed the convicted former socialite and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein filed more than 400 complaints, venting about several issues, including how standard-issue prison pillows were triggering her allergies, the vegan menu options were not up to snuff, and that she doesn't have access to black hair dye.