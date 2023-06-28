Ghislaine Maxwell's Complaints About Jailhouse Conditions Stack Up Past 400: 'She's the Prison Karen'
Ghislaine Maxwell has gone off about prison conditions since starting her 20-year sentence at FCI Tallahassee, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed the convicted former socialite and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein filed more than 400 complaints, venting about several issues, including how standard-issue prison pillows were triggering her allergies, the vegan menu options were not up to snuff, and that she doesn't have access to black hair dye.
"Max is the prison Karen. She can file a grievance over anything," a jailhouse source told Daily Mail. "She complains about the food, the bedding, when they cancel temple because of bad weather or are late setting up her legal calls."
"The latest battle is over hair dye," spilled the source. "Maxwell hates her gray showing through and she's filed a grievance because they don't sell it anymore."
It was claimed that "when she did her video interview with British TV she paid another inmate $200 for the dye." Maxwell has been struggling to adapt to the "tasteless" options behind bars, previously griping about the lackluster flavor on a phone call.
"The portion control is very odd," she said. "And when like me you're on a no meat diet, you're supposed to have either hummus or cottage cheese or tofu for you but most of the time, I'd say about 95 percent, it's tofu if it's anything or beans."
"95 percent, it's beans or otherwise you have a tofu substitute," Maxwell added. "The tofu has no seasoning, there's no seasoning allowed. No salt or pepper or anything."
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on her Easter menu back in April, when inmates were offered beef tacos for a meal, with soy being the alternative to real meat for fellow vegans.
Looking ahead, Maxwell has set the stage to appeal her sex trafficking conviction on the basis she was so sleep-deprived under the "inhumane" conditions at the prison that she was unable to give a proper defense during the trial.
Experts said she'll have an uphill battle as chances of a verdict reversal are not likely.