Here's What Sex Pests R. Kelly, Josh Duggar & Ghislaine Maxwell Will Be Eating On Easter In Prison

R. Kelly, Josh Duggar, and Ghislaine Maxwell will break bread on Easter by sharing the same meal despite being in separate prisons, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

We've obtained the Federal Bureau of Prisons' 2023 National Food Menu, revealing the convicted sex predators will be brunching in the afternoon as their meal will consist of breakfast items like scrambled eggs, oven-brown potatoes, and two pieces of french toast with syrup.