Here's What Sex Pests R. Kelly, Josh Duggar & Ghislaine Maxwell Will Be Eating On Easter In Prison
R. Kelly, Josh Duggar, and Ghislaine Maxwell will break bread on Easter by sharing the same meal despite being in separate prisons, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
We've obtained the Federal Bureau of Prisons' 2023 National Food Menu, revealing the convicted sex predators will be brunching in the afternoon as their meal will consist of breakfast items like scrambled eggs, oven-brown potatoes, and two pieces of french toast with syrup.
If that meal doesn't float their boats, Kelly, 56, Duggar, 35, and Maxwell, 61, can opt for whole wheat bread with two packets of jelly, margarine, and fruit — or they can hold out for a non-traditional Easter dinner. Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover won't have to worry about her strict vegan diet because she'll have food-friendly options.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the famous prisoners will be chowing down on beef tacos, with soy being the alternative to real meat. Their dinner will be paired with cilantro rice, black beans, and whole-kernel corn.
Kelly, Duggar, and Maxwell can also dress their meal up with salsa and shredded cheese — hold the dairy for Ghislaine! — but will only be given two taco shells.
There won't be any chocolate bunnies as no dessert is listed on the menu.
They will start Easter Sunday with hot grits, fruit, whole wheat bread, and coffee. Of course, Kelly, Duggar, and Maxwell can spend money at their prisons' commissaries.
When RadarOnline.com reached out to the BOP, a spokesperson told us that holiday meals are usually "organized at the institutional level and may differ" — however, Sunday, April 9, 2023, which is arguably the holiest day in some religions, "is not a federally recognized holiday; therefore, the institutions you referenced will follow the 2023 National Food Service menu."
The trio better get used to prison food.
Kelly is serving his 30-year prison sentence in Chicago after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. Duggar was handed 12 years behind bars for receiving and possessing child pornography with no possibility of parole and is locked up at FCI Seagoville in Texas. Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in connection to the late Epstein's sex trafficking ring at FCI Tallahassee in Florida, is trying to appeal her sentence.