'She Had a Nervous Breakdown': Ghislaine Maxwell Fearful Over Retaliation Threats After Her Snitching Landed 2 Fellow Inmates in Solitary Confinement

Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is fearing for her life after she accused two fellow inmates of attempting to extort her behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former British socialite turned inmate alleged the two women, who belonged to prison gang "Las Cubans," demanded items from her commissary order.

After reporting the incident to authorities at FCI Tallahassee, the inmates were punished with a 47-day stint in solitary confinement. Since their release, Maxwell is concerned that she became a walking target at the low-security prison.