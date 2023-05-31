'She Had a Nervous Breakdown': Ghislaine Maxwell Fearful Over Retaliation Threats After Her Snitching Landed 2 Fellow Inmates in Solitary Confinement
Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is fearing for her life after she accused two fellow inmates of attempting to extort her behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former British socialite turned inmate alleged the two women, who belonged to prison gang "Las Cubans," demanded items from her commissary order.
After reporting the incident to authorities at FCI Tallahassee, the inmates were punished with a 47-day stint in solitary confinement. Since their release, Maxwell is concerned that she became a walking target at the low-security prison.
It appeared that sharing was not on the lesson plan for the jailhouse etiquette classes that Maxwell taught at the correctional facility.
According to a source, the "Las Cubans" discovered that Maxwell had an "arrangement" with a kitchen staff worker, who would steal fresh food for Maxwell, such as fruit, tofu and vegetables. Maxwell bartered the stolen items for commissary goods.
"When the Cubans discovered what Max was doing, they demanded she spend her entire commissary limit of $360 on things for them otherwise they would report her," the insider said, while revealing that the women even detailed their threat in a note to Maxwell.
"They even wrote her a note which was a bad idea as Max took that to the Lieutenant's office as evidence of blackmail," the source continued on the extortion attempt. "They take that sort of thing very seriously as it's considered to be threatening someone."
The women spent 47-days in the "SHU" or solitary housing unit — and were "super angry about it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Here's What Sex Pests R. Kelly, Josh Duggar & Ghislaine Maxwell Will Be Eating On Easter In Prison
- Ghislaine Maxwell Set To Appeal Sex Trafficking Conviction, Claims Prison's 'Inhumane' Conditions Left Her Unable To Testify During Trial
- Ghislaine Maxwell Tossed Into Solitary Confinement After Being Accused Of Profiting From Jailhouse Interview
While the Las Cubans members that Maxwell reported were sent to a different unit upon their release from solitary confinement, Maxwell wasn't out of danger.
"Las Cubanas have a reputation for being tough and mean inside jail and they don't let anything slide," the source familiar with FCI Tallahassee said. "They are saying Maxwell needs to pay for the 47."
Keenly aware of the womens' reputation, Maxwell refused to let her guard down, literally.
"The first rule of life inside is you never snitch. If you have a problem, you handle it with the other inmate, one on one, usually by fighting," the source said of life behind bars. "So when the girls got out, Max was freaking out. She basically had a nervous breakdown over it. She even demanded a transfer."
Maxwell was escorted to and from her library job at the facility by a guard — and was said to be "freaking out" so much, that she refused to use the shower stalls, where brutal attacks are most common.
"Snitches get stitches, as the saying goes," the source added. "They will beat her up the first chance they get."