'She Has Friends & Is Eating More': Ghislaine Maxwell Gains Popularity & Leads 'Cushy' Life Behind Bars After 20 Year-Sentence

The convicted sex trafficker was previously spotted on an early morning jog, working up a sweat on their 400-meter running track.

She also has daily access to an array of sporting facilities, pottery sessions, and board game tournaments, according to the Daily Mail.

"If you ask her for a book in the library she will find whatever it is you need," said an insider.

Cellmates in Unit B South apparently nominated Maxwell to represent them in a checkers competition for an Olympics-style "battle of the units" tournament which is held every year.

"There is everything from kickball to hula-hoop but she was selected for the 40 and over checkers," the well-placed source added.