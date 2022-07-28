Ghislaine Maxwell Has Access To Dove, Pantene & Other Name-Brand Beauty Products In New Prison

Ghislaine's picks for brand-name haircare include Suave or Pantene. For $6.70, she can get her hands on Pantene shampoo, but Suave is almost five bucks cheaper at $1.95. Conditioner will cost her extra.

Pantene is $7.30, while Suave is again just $1.95. If Ghislaine or any of her prison buddies are looking for hair growth, the prison has products for that.

RadarOnline.com can report that Mane 'n Tail shampoo and conditioner are also on FCI Tallahassee's commissary list.