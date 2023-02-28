Ghislaine Maxwell Set To Appeal Sex Trafficking Conviction, Claims Prison's 'Inhumane' Conditions Left Her Unable To Testify During Trial
Ghislaine Maxwell is set to appeal her sex trafficking conviction on the basis she was so sleep-deprived under the "inhumane" conditions at the prison that she was unable to assist in her defense during the trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incarcerated socialite, 61, must file the appeal by the end of Tuesday.
Maxwell — who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking in connection to the late Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring — will point the finger at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, claiming she wasn't able to "meaningfully assist" during her trial because the prison's conditions left her exhausted.
According to Daily Mail — the outlet that broke the appeal news — Maxwell will suggest that her sleep deprivation was why she didn't testify on her behalf at the trial.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the convicted criminal claimed she was kept awake at all hours of the night by the Federal Bureau of Prisons guards, who continuously shined flashlights into her room every 15 minutes to make sure she was breathing.
Epstein — who was her righthand man-turned-lover — killed himself in 2019 while in prison and awaiting his sex trafficking trial. During her time at the facility, Maxwell also alleged guards had "seized and removed" legal documents related to her defense.
The judge ordered her to start her two-decades-long sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee in Florida after she was convicted of conspiracy to entice and transport minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor.
But Maxwell remains unhappy with the conditions at her new prison.
RadarOnline.com revealed she spent 48 hours in solitary confinement after being accused of profiting off her jailhouse interview with TalkTV. The convicted sex pest was handcuffed and remained segregated from other prisoners for three days despite denying she made any money from the exclusive.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to insiders, officials at the prison launched an investigation before catching her off guard and locking her up in solitary.
"About two weeks after the show was on TV, Max was just minding her own business when they came in, turned her around and handcuffed her," the source told Daily Mail.
"She got really upset, she was crying, she was yelling that she hadn't received any money, but nobody saw her again for three days," the insider shared, adding, "The SHU is not a nice place. You go in there if you're suicidal, if you fail a drug test or you get in a fight."
The host who interviewed Maxwell backed up her claims that she wasn't paid.
"How much did we pay Maxwell for this interview?" TalkTV's Jeremy Kyle asked when announcing his "bombshell" interview. "Let me tell you categorically, not a damn penny and nor would we."