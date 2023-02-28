According to insiders, officials at the prison launched an investigation before catching her off guard and locking her up in solitary.

"About two weeks after the show was on TV, Max was just minding her own business when they came in, turned her around and handcuffed her," the source told Daily Mail.

"She got really upset, she was crying, she was yelling that she hadn't received any money, but nobody saw her again for three days," the insider shared, adding, "The SHU is not a nice place. You go in there if you're suicidal, if you fail a drug test or you get in a fight."