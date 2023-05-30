Jeffrey Epstein's Private Calendar Reveals House Arrest Visit From Sarah Ferguson at His Manhattan Apartment
A report on the diary content from late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein revealed a visit from Sarah Ferguson to his Manhattan apartment while he was under house arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
At the time of Princess Fergie's alleged 2010 visit to Epstein's Manhattan home, the disgraced American financier had five months remaining on his house arrest sentence, which was ordered after he admitted to solicitation of a minor.
According to the Daily Mail, Epstein's private calendars reflected a visit with Ferguson, who was the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, in March 2010.
In an exchange with his assistant, Epstein was asked about Feguson's visit on a list of actionable items titled, "still need to try and schedule."
"The Duchess for Tues or Wed. (I have emailed her assistant, Amanda, re a meeting)," read the message from Epstein's assistant.
Epstein appeared to clear his schedule for the Duchess of York and responded, "Duchess anytime."
Additional photos taken by married couple JoJo and Lynn Fontanilla, Epstein's former personal driver and housekeeper, captured both Ferguson and her ex-husband at Epstein's residence in February and March that same year.
Two days after Epstein responded to the scheduling email, the Fonanilla's snapped a picture of Prince Andrew on March 5 at Epstein's New York City home.
Another one photo from March featured Ferguson posed with JoJo, as she smiled with a shopping bag in hand. A third image featured Ferguson and Lynn at Epstein's Manhattan home the month prior in February.
Despite Prince Andrew's own sexual abuse allegations — and their divorce in 1996 — Ferguson remained close to her embattled ex-husband for decades.
Since Epstein's conviction, his network of high-profile associates and friends linked to his sex trafficking ring were exposed — and Ferguson began to receive criticism for her relationship with the sex offender.
Two years after Ferguson paid a visit to her friend on house arrest, the Duchess of York condemned Epstein to the press.
"I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf," Ferguson told The Evening Standard in 2012.
Epstein and Ferguson's friendship dated back to April 1998, when she was indicated as a guest on his private plane's flight log to his infamous island in the Bahamas.
The April 1998 flight log entry also revealed that Ferguson made the trip with her two daughters in tow, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.