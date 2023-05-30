Jeffrey Epstein's Private Calendar Reveals House Arrest Visit From Sarah Ferguson at His Manhattan Apartment

According to the Daily Mail, Epstein's private calendars reflected a visit with Ferguson, who was the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, in March 2010.

In an exchange with his assistant, Epstein was asked about Feguson's visit on a list of actionable items titled, "still need to try and schedule."

"The Duchess for Tues or Wed. (I have emailed her assistant, Amanda, re a meeting)," read the message from Epstein's assistant.

Epstein appeared to clear his schedule for the Duchess of York and responded, "Duchess anytime."