Fergie Welcomed Back For Royal Christmas Festivities Years After Shocking Photo Scandal & Split From Prince Andrew Tore Palace Apart

"I think it's so much easier to be born into the Royal family, because then you have to accept that there is no other way," once said Fergie, who started dating Prince Andrew when she was 24.

"If I could go back to the young girl who made all those mistakes, I would tell her to do it differently," she said.

In November 2018, Fergie spoke highly of their post-split relationship and revealed she was moving forward. "We're the happiest divorced couple in the world," she said of herself and Andrew. "We're divorced to each other, not from each other."