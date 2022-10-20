From Royal Life To 'Recluse': Disgraced Prince Andrew 'Rarely Goes Out' & Just Watches TV After Being Stripped Of Titles

"These days, he barely goes out at all. He rarely goes out socially in the evening — where would he go? The only times he used to go out were to visit the queen at the castle and now he can't even do that," the insider claimed per The Telegraph, stating he only leaves to go horseback riding or walk the dogs.

Following news of his titles being striped in January, RadarOnline.com confirmed that Andrew and his sexual assault accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre reached a reported $12 million settlement — sparing potentially damning details from ever being made public.

People later noticed that he was still not allowed to wear his military uniform to Elizabeth's funeral in September, although the disgraced royal was permitted to wear his uniform "as a special mark of respect" at the final vigil held at Westminster Hall.