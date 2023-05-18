Federal Judge Rules Elon Musk Can't Dodge Subpoena In Bombshell Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Lawsuit
A no-nonsense Manhattan federal judge ruled Elon Musk can’t dodge a subpoena in the sensational Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase Bank, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
U.S. District Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff allowed lawyers for the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) to use “alternative” methods to deliver the subpoena – which the big-mouthed Twitter and Tesla owner derisively called “idiotic on so many levels.”
The USVI charges JPMorgan turned a blind eye to Epstein trafficking operation because the creep had allegedly promised to convince his fat cat pals and business associates to sink their cash into the bank’s coffers, documents show.
But the outspoken billionaire attempt to publicly shut down any association with the child-molesting Epstein.
"The notion that I would need or listen to financial advice from a dumb crook is absurd," Musk tweeted. "JPM let Tesla down ten years ago, despite having Tesla's global commercial banking business, which we then withdrew. I have never forgiven them."
But the social media tactic didn’t work with Judge Rakoff, who was appointed to the bench in 1996 by President Bill Clinton and has earned a reputation for being tough on corporate criminals.
“It is hereby ordered that the Government (of the Virgin Islands) is authorized to arrange alternative service of its subpoena to produce documents by serving Elon Musk via service upon Telsa, Inc.’s registered agent,” the judge declared.
USVI accused the banking giant of allegedly coddling Epstein because it profited from his money and “from business opportunities referred to JPMorgan by Epstein and his co-conspirators in exchange for its known facilitation of and implicit participation in Epstein’s sex trafficking venture,” court documents stated.
“Upon information and belief, Elon Musk—the CEO of Telsa Inc., among other companies – is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan.”
- Bankrolled!: Deutsche Bank Agrees To Pay Jeffery Epstein Victims $75 Million To Settle Scandalous Sex Trafficking Lawsuit
- Elon Musk Slams 'Idiotic' Subpoena Accusing Him of Associating With Sex Creep Jeffrey Epstein
- Epstein Cover-Up Set to Explode: Appeals Court Ruling Could ‘Pave Way for Release’ of Buried Grand Jury Records
Court documents show Ryan Schedler, a process server, trying to find Musk was given the run-around by the billionaire’s burly security staff stationed outside Tesla’s 10 million-square-foot global headquarters – called Gigafactory – in Austin Texas.
“I spoke with an individual who identified themselves as the head of security on duty,” Schedler wrote in court documents. “This individual stated that they were not authorized to confirm or deny if the subject (Musk) was on the premises and available.”
Musk joined a Who’s Who list of fat-cat business leaders ensnarled in the embarrassing and titillating legal drama playing out in a New York City federal courtroom.
The others include Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, former Disney boss and CAA talent agency chairman Michael Ovitz, billionaire real estate magnate Mort Zuckerman, Hyatt Hotel boss Thomas Pritzker, and former Victoria Secret’s owner Les Wexner, who helped create the Epstein monster by hiring the creep as his personal business manager in the late 1980s.
The invasive subpoena will force Musk, and other business titans to fork over electronic messages, financial records and “All Documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex,” the documents showed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the USVI and Epstein victim — known as Jane Doe 1— separately sued JPMorgan in late 2022 over allegations the financial institution “turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking over more than a decade because of Epstein’s own financial footprint, and because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank,” the court documents charged.
It is unknown if Musk ever associated with Epstein, who was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for supplying a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen.