Sarah Ferguson Addresses King Charles III's Coronation Snub: 'You Can't Have It Both Ways'
Sarah Ferguson broke her silence about not being invited to her ex-brother-in-law King Charles III's Coronation on May 6, revealing "you can't have it both ways" following her divorce from Prince Andrew, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duchess of York, 63, who ended her marriage to Charles' brother in 1996, addressed the snub on ITV's Good Morning Britain, telling the program's hosts, "I'm not [going], it's a state occasion, and being divorced I don't think you can have it both ways."
Fergie seemed at peace with being left off the guest list.
"I am divorced and I'm really loving being divorced to my ex-husband, not from him but to him, it's important to differentiate," she explained. While Fergie confirmed she's "not there on the state occasion," she said she'll "be there" in private.
"That's a lovely feeling to be part of, it really is," Fergie continued, "and as I said you can't have it both ways. You mustn't sit on the fence. You're either in or out, don't muck around."
Fergie praised her ex-brother-in-law and his wife, Camilla, too.
"The great thing about this moment in time is the unity of family, and I think that Charles and Camilla are doing an exceptional job at unifying the family," she stated, referring to the couple extending invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
She also spoke about her ex, insisting the "spotlight needs to come off" the accusations against him, adding that Andrew needs to get "on with his life."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew, claiming Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with the royal when she was just 17 years old. He denied the allegations — but the two settled out of court for a reported $14 million.
Regarding the scandal, Fergie fiercely defended the father of her two children, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.
"With Prince Andrew, he's such a good man. He's a kind good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild," she said on Monday's program.
Fergie also spoke about Prince William's estranged relationship with Harry. When asked what Princess Diana would think of the feuding brothers, she responded, "She was all about being true to her heart, and her heart would say, ''My boys have done really well, they look so happy in their own family units and they have beautiful children.'
"And that is what she'd look at. She'd look at attitude and I don't know, she's not here to speak for herself, but from me, if I'm here talking to you, I would say that we should have much more kindness in life," she continued. "All of us need to stop being so cruel and trolling, lead by example, smile and be kind."
RadarOnline.com revealed that Harry will be attending Charles' Coronation without Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex will stay behind in California with their children. Despite the olive branch, sources claimed Charles has been plagued with fear and anxiety ahead of next month's event.
"Charles' emotional stability is hanging on by a thread," warned a senior palace official. "He's terrified he won't be able to cope with crises that could rip his fledging monarchy to shreds and panic-stricken about following in the footsteps of his majestic mother."