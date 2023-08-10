Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein Pal and Massive Republican Donor Sentenced to 21 Years Jail for Running 'Sex Trafficking Assembly Line'

Aug. 10 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, a former Republican political donor in Minnesota who called Jeffrey Epstein his "brother," has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars for child sex trafficking, RadarOnline.com has learned.

U.S. District Court Judge Patrick J. Schiltz handed down a 21-year sentence on Wednesday, denouncing the "soulless, mechanical nature of Mr. Lazzaro's crimes, like a sex trafficking assembly line" and only showing remorse for "himself and Epstein."

Lazzaro, 32, who had formerly donated roughly $190,000 to Minnesota Republicans, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and five counts of sex trafficking of minors.

His co-defendant in the case, Gisela Castro Medina, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and one count of obstruction in December.

She will be sentenced in a few weeks on September 5.

"Mr. Lazzaro targeted, manipulated, and sexually exploited young and vulnerable girls for his own gain without regard for their age or safety," said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr on Wednesday.

"Today's sentencing sends a strong message that those who commit such heinous crimes will be held accountable," he continued. "The FBI prioritizes crimes of victimization and will leave no stone unturned to protect the vulnerable and bring every perpetrator to justice."

Prosecutors said the pair worked together to recruit 15-year-old and 16-year-old girls to have sex with him in exchange for cash and other items of value, having met on the Seeking Arrangements website. He paid Medina more than $50,000 for her role.

Lazzaro had preferred a certain skin color, petite body type, and those who seemed weak, calling them "broken girls." If approved, she would give their contact info to Lazzaro in a trafficking scheme that spanned from May 2020 through December 2020.

Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell

"My innocence was stolen from the second he opened his apartment door," one of the minors said. "He wanted broken girls, but I wasn't broken before he met me. He broke me."

After the sex acts, Lazarro would send the girls home with a number of items including cash, vapes, alcohol, and Plan B pills.

Superintendent Drew Evans of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said he was overall pleased with the latest development in the case.

"While it cannot erase the harm Mr. Lazzaro has done, today's sentence holds him accountable and sends a clear message that we do not tolerate this type of criminal behavior from anyone, regardless of their wealth or privilege."

