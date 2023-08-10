Jeffrey Epstein Pal and Massive Republican Donor Sentenced to 21 Years Jail for Running 'Sex Trafficking Assembly Line'

Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, a former Republican political donor in Minnesota who called Jeffrey Epstein his "brother," has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars for child sex trafficking, RadarOnline.com has learned.

U.S. District Court Judge Patrick J. Schiltz handed down a 21-year sentence on Wednesday, denouncing the "soulless, mechanical nature of Mr. Lazzaro's crimes, like a sex trafficking assembly line" and only showing remorse for "himself and Epstein."