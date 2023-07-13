JP Morgan Exec Jes Staley Calls Predator Jeffrey Epstein 'One of Our Deepest Friends' in Chilling Emails
Chilling emails between former a JP Morgan executive and Jeffrey Epstein revealed the extent of their "profound" relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jes Staley, 66, fostered a deep connection with the disgraced late financier during his employment with JP Morgan. In 2021, Staley resigned from his post as Barclay's CEO after his connection to Epstein was heavily scrutinized. In 2019, while he awaited trial for the sex trafficking of minors, Epstein committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell.
Staley began his 34-year career with JP Morgan in the early 90s and remained a top executive until his departure in 2013.
During his time with JP Morgan, Staley became a close friend of Epstein and was a frequent guest at his various properties, including the sex predator's infamous private Caribbean island and his Manhattan townhome.
Staley enjoyed his time at Epstein's island so much, that he wrote about wanting to retire there.
According to the emails reported by Bloomberg, Staley was aware of Epstein being surrounded by questionably young women since at least 2006. In an email Staley sent to Mary Erodes, a then-senior executive at JP Morgan's private bank, he joked about age differences at a Huggy Bear concert he attended.
"The age difference between husbands and wives would have fit in well with Jeffrey. What a joke," Staley said in the email.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Reckoning: Federal Prison Officials Allegedly Broke The Law by Releasing Jeffrey Epstein's Medical Files, Lawyer Charges
- Cover-Up? EMS Report In Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Death Remains Top Secret — Even To His Family!
- ‘RIDICULOUS!' Forensic Pathologist Slams Dept. Of Justice Report on Jeffrey Epstein’s Death — 'They Didn’t Contact Me!'
Staley frequently offered Epstein support over the years amid his legal battles. After Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to a Florida court for procuring a person under 18 years old for prostitution, Staley reached out to his friend.
"I miss you," Staley wrote to Epstein. "The world is a tough place. Hang in there." Staley appeared to never lose admiration for Epstein, despite his criminal history and allegations.
The relationship continued to benefit both men, as Staley urged JP Morgan to retain Epstein as a client. Between 2009 and 2015, Staley and Epstein met on at least 60 occasions at the late financier's various properties.
Staley expressed gratitude for the friendship after Epstein was ordered to register as a sex offender in 2011.
"Deby and I were talking tonight about what you have meant to me and to Alexa," Staley said, apparently suggesting that Epstein helped his daughter get into Columbia University.
"You have paid a price for what has been accused. But we know what u have done for us. And we count you as one of our deepest friends. And most honest of people."