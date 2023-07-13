JP Morgan Exec Jes Staley Calls Predator Jeffrey Epstein 'One of Our Deepest Friends' in Chilling Emails

The relationship continued to benefit both men, as Staley urged JP Morgan to retain Epstein as a client. Between 2009 and 2015, Staley and Epstein met on at least 60 occasions at the late financier's various properties.

Staley expressed gratitude for the friendship after Epstein was ordered to register as a sex offender in 2011.

"Deby and I were talking tonight about what you have meant to me and to Alexa," Staley said, apparently suggesting that Epstein helped his daughter get into Columbia University.

"You have paid a price for what has been accused. But we know what u have done for us. And we count you as one of our deepest friends. And most honest of people."