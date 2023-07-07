Reckoning: Federal Prison Officials Allegedly Broke The Law by Releasing Jeffrey Epstein's Medical Files, Lawyer Charges

Renowned attorney Stacey Richman, who represents brother Mark Epstein, charges the BOP violated the government’s 1999 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act – known as HIPAA – by releasing Epstein's medical details to the media.

“There are a lot of curious things going on with this case,” Richman exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “How are they releasing his medical information and psychological condition in total violation of HIPAA, and we are looking into that!”

Richman suspects BOP officials released the medical data to prop up the June 27 U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General’s 128-page investigative report that attributed Epstein’s suicide to the “negligence” and “misconduct” of prison guards.