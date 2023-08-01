Dirty Money: JPMorgan Paid Women for Epstein—Even After Cutting Him Off
JPMorgan Chase allegedly transferred more than $1 million to “women and girls” in Jeffrey Epstein’s circle even after cutting the convicted sex offender off as a client in 2013, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest bombshell allegations came amid an ongoing legal battle between JPMorgan and the U.S. Virgin Islands over claims that the financial institution enabled Epstein’s international sex-trafficking ring.
According to Daily Beast, lawyers for the U.S. Virgin Islands filed a letter with the Manhattan federal judge overseeing the case in which they accused JPMorgan of “failing to produce a full picture” of Epstein’s bank transactions.
The bank also allegedly failed to hand over information connected to an internal investigation dubbed “Project Jeep” which was launched shortly after Epstein was arrested in New York in 2019 for sex trafficking.
Data included in the “Project Jeep” probe reportedly uncovered evidence of “transactions from multiple Epstein-related individuals” such as embattled JPMorgan exec Jes Staley, billionaire investor Leon Black, and Bill Gates advisor Boris Nikolic.
“[JPMorgan] is now refusing to respond to the USVI’s questions regarding the transactional data, which reveals JPMorgan handled more than $1.1 million in payments from Epstein to girls or women—many with Eastern European surnames—after Epstein was terminated by JPMorgan, including over $320,000 in payments to numerous individuals for whom JPMorgan had not previously identified payments,” the U.S. Virgin Islands charged in its letter.
Linda Singer, an attorney representing the U.S. Virgin Islands government, initially sent the missive to U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on July 18. The missive was filed under seal until a redacted version was filed to the court docket on Monday.
Singer indicated that while JPMorgan provided a spreadsheet of more than 9,000 transactions paid to “Epstein-related persons” that totaled over $2.4 billion between 2005 and 2019, the data included dates and beneficiaries but not senders.
JPMorgan then produced another spreadsheet with additional fields on July 14, and that spreadsheet included “transactions from multiple Epstein-related individuals, including Jes Staley, Boris Nikolic, and Leon Black.”
Singer and the U.S. Virgin Islands suggested JPMorgan is still withholding pertinent information connected to the case at hand.
“JPMorgan claims this information was not disclosed earlier because it was not in a custodial production and/or did not relate to individuals specifically identified by the USVI as related to Epstein,” Singer wrote in the newly redacted missive from July 18.
“The USVI has repeatedly made clear that its discovery requests are not limited to individuals it specifically identified as being related to Epstein,” she continued.
“The USVI specifically identified the individuals it knew were related to Epstein to make its discovery requests clearer,” Singer added, “not relieve JPMorgan of its duty to produce known relevant documents.”
“It is still unclear whether JPMorgan has disclosed all payments from Epstein to girls or women or other information relating to the review JPMorgan conducted after Epstein’s 2019 arrest.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the U.S. Virgin Islands filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan in December 2022.
The territory is seeking at least $190 million in damages from JPMorgan over the bank’s ties to Epstein between 1998 and 2013 and possibly beyond.
