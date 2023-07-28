Jeffrey Epstein Withdrew up to $80k 'Several Times a Month' From JPMorgan Bank While Paying Girls for 'Massages' Despite Company Policy, Court Docs Reveal

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly withdrew tens of thousands of dollars "several times a month" to pay for his habit of paying girls for "massages, and those responsible for handing out the cash reportedly violated their company's policy to keep him pleased, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The dead convicted criminal — whose estate's value was $630 million at the time of his death — held most of his money at JPMorgan's Private Bank division, which is reserved for only its uber-wealthy clientele.