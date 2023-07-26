Billionaire Leon Black Labeled ‘Ogre’ as He is Accused of Raping Autistic Teen After ‘Hand Off’ From Jeffrey Epstein in New Lawsuit
Billionaire Leon Black allegedly raped an autistic teenager at Jeffrey Epstein’s home two decades ago after Epstein arranged the “hand off,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking allegation against Black was made on Tuesday in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court by the billionaire investor's accuser.
According to the newly filed lawsuit, Black’s accuser was only 16 years old in 2002 when the billionaire investor and Epstein associate “pinned her down” inside Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse and “abused her with sex toys.”
“Even as Black grabbed her hand so hard that she thought he broke bones, Jeffrey Epstein knew Jane Doe would never disobey,” the lawsuit against Black stated.
“Developmentally she is about 12, and when she was threatened to do as told because ‘bad girls’ get in ‘trouble,’ she did as she was told,” the complaint continued.
Meanwhile, Black’s accuser – who was identified only as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit – also claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for “about a year” before she was “handed off” to Black.
Black’s accuser claimed in the lawsuit that she first met Epstein and Maxwell in 2001 when her cheerleading coach brought her to an “adult party” in Washington, D.C.
The alleged victim was then “routinely shipped” out to Epstein’s infamous Little St. James island where she was ordered to “sexually massage” Epstein and the billionaire financier’s friends.
“In 2002, at his Manhattan townhouse, 9 East 71st, Jeffrey Epstein executed a ‘hand off’ to his close friend Leon Black,” Tuesday’s filing charged.
“But what passed directly to Black’s hands from the hands of Jeffrey Epstein was a human being – not a ball.”
While at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, Doe was allegedly ordered to “strip naked” and provided Black the “same massage she gave Epstein.”
Black – whom his accuser described as looking like an “ogre” – then “violently picked [Doe] up and threw her down on the massage table.”
“She tried to scream but Black placed his hand over her mouth and leaned over her while ripping off her shirt and under her skirt pulling her underwear off,” the filing claimed.
“Plaintiff was crying and terrified,” the lawsuit continued. “Black asked her repeatedly what made her ‘Jeffrey’s special girl’ and throughout the assault called her demeaning, shameful, disgusting names.”
“Sadly, Ms. Doe’s experience is one more in a long line of despicable and heinous experiences inflicted on a minor trapped in Jeffrey Epstein’s web – a web that extended to a group of powerful and influential men, including Leon Black.”
Black’s attorney, Susan Estrich, has since denied Doe’s allegations and called Tuesday’s lawsuit “frivolous.” Estrich also insisted Black “never met” his accuser.
“He never met this woman,” she said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday. “He doesn’t know her at all. We’re confident the lawsuit is totally uncorroborated by any evidence. It has nothing to do with Leon Black.”
“These allegations—about an incident that supposedly took place 20 years ago—are totally made up and are entirely uncorroborated,” Estrich continued. “This sham proceeding will be promptly dismissed.”
Meanwhile, the Senate Finance Committee is reportedly investigating $158 million that Black paid to Epstein in the years leading up to Epstein’s suicide in August 2019.
