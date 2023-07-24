Jeffrey Epstein Donated $9.1M to Harvard Before 2008 Arrest: Report

Jeffrey Epstein Donated More Than $9M to Harvard University Before His Arrest in 2008: Report
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly donated more than $9 million to Harvard University in the years leading up to his 2008 arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after it was revealed Epstein had a close friendship with former Harvard president Lawrence Summers, it was found that the convicted sex offender also donated a whopping $9.1 million to the university between 1998 and 2008.
According to the Nation, the donations were made to support a variety of research and faculty activities at the prestigious Ivy League university.
Also, while Harvard stopped accepting donations from Epstein following his 2008 arrest and conviction for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution, the university chose not to return the $9.1 million gifted to Harvard from Epstein.
The Nation reported that Epstein donated a total of $500,000 to Harvard professor Martin Nowak between 1999 and 2001. Epstein then donated $6.5 million to help establish a Program for Evolutionary Dynamics (PED) under Nowak’s direction.
The billionaire financier-turned-sex offender would then go on to donate an additional $2 million – alongside three other donors – to build a Jewish student center at Harvard.
By the time Harvard stopped accepting donations from Epstein due to his arrest in 2008, the convicted sex offender had donated $9,179,000 to support Harvard faculty and the university's various programs.
Meanwhile, the Nation found that Epstein continued to “introduce potential donors” to Harvard between 2010 and 2015.
One generous Harvard contributor was Leon Black – a private equity billionaire who donated $7 million to Nowak to help the professor keep the PED afloat.
It was discovered in 2021 that Black also paid Epstein $158 million over the years. While Black claimed the money was payment for “advice about taxes and estate planning,” some questioned whether Epstein had “information about Black that Black did not want made public.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Nation also exposed Epstein’s once-close relationship with former Harvard president Larry Summers.
Summers served as president of the university from 2001 to 2006, and he reportedly met Epstein in 1998.
The pair reportedly met “more than a dozen times” between 2013 and 2016 and Summers emailed Epstein in April 2014 about “small-scale philanthropy advice” for his wife, Harvard English professor Elisa New.
“My life will be better if i raise $1m for Lisa,” Summers reportedly wrote to Epstein in April 2014. “Mostly it will go to make a pbs series and for teacher training. Ideas?”
Epstein donated $110k to Summers’ wife’s nonprofit, although she “deeply regretted” the donation and “made a contribution in excess of that amount to an organization working against sex trafficking” after Epstein was arrested for a second time in 2019 for sex trafficking charges.
Summers’ name also appeared numerous times in the flight logs of helicopters and private jets owned by the billionaire financier-turned-sex offender – including in Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express.”