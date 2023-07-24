Jeffrey Epstein Met With Ex-Harvard President Larry Summers 'More Than 12 Times' After 2008 Arrest
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly met with former Harvard University president Lawrence Summers “more than a dozen times” after the convicted sex offender was arrested in 2008, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come shortly after it was revealed Epstein met with high-profile individuals like Bill Gates and Elon Musk after his 2008 arrest for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution, it was revealed Epstein met with Summer numerous times between 2013 and 2016.
Also surprising are claims that Summers reached out to Epstein directly for “small-scale philanthropy advice” to help his Harvard English professor wife, Elisa New, in April 2014.
That is the revelation shared by the Nation in a bombshell report published on Monday morning.
“My life will be better if i raise $1m for Lisa,” Summers reportedly wrote to Epstein in April 2014. “Mostly it will go to make a pbs series and for teacher training. Ideas?”
According to the outlet, Summers – who served as the president of Harvard from 2001 to 2006 – also invited Epstein to dinner in Boston on at least one occasion in 2016.
Epstein donated $110k to Summers’ wife’s nonprofit shortly after.
Meanwhile, the Nation found that Summers and Epstein’s friendship began around 1998. The outlet reported that Summers’ name appeared numerous times in the flight logs of helicopters and private jets owned by the billionaire financier-turned-sex offender.
Summers, who was serving as U.S. deputy treasury secretary at the time, reportedly first flew on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express” in September 1998.
The pair’s friendship reportedly continued after Summers became president of Harvard in 2001, and Epstein ultimately donated millions of dollars to the prestigious Ivy League university both during and after Summers’ tenure as president.
Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz once said that Epstein and Summers had “a special connection.”
“[Epstein] likes Larry Summers a lot,” Dershowitz said in 2003. “He speaks well of Larry, and I think he admires Larry’s economic thinking.”
The Nation also uncovered a May 2011 photo taken at Epstein’s townhouse that featured Epstein, Summers, Bill Gates, and JPMorgan Chase executive James “Jes” Staley.
According to the outlet, Epstein and Summers continued to meet frequently until Jeffrey’s second arrest in 2019 – at which point Summers’ wife “deeply regretted” the $110k donation he made to her nonprofit and “made a contribution in excess of that amount to an organization working against sex trafficking.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein ultimately died on August 10, 2019, after he hanged himself inside his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.
The sex offender and disgraced financier was awaiting trial for new sex trafficking charges at the time of his death.