Jeffrey Epstein Met With Ex-Harvard President Larry Summers 'More Than 12 Times' After 2008 Arrest

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly met with former Harvard University president Lawrence Summers “more than a dozen times” after the convicted sex offender was arrested in 2008, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come shortly after it was revealed Epstein met with high-profile individuals like Bill Gates and Elon Musk after his 2008 arrest for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution, it was revealed Epstein met with Summer numerous times between 2013 and 2016.