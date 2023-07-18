'Epstein ... Isn’t The Only Sex Island Out There': Director Behind Surprise Hit Movie 'Sound of Freedom' Makes Stunning Claim
The director behind the controversial film Sound of Freedom made an explosive claim that Jeffrey Epstein wasn't the only owner of an island used for sex trafficking, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Director Jim Caviezel, who also played Jesus in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, claimed Epstein's Little St. James island in the Caribbean only scratched the surface of similar sex offender paradises.
Caviezel explained that he first became aware of how little the general public was aware of similar islands like Epstein's during the Las Vegas premiere of his film. The director said the Las Vegas screening, shown to around 1,500 people, audience members had similar reactions to a specific scene.
"During the five screenings, each screening, there was talking going on. I was, like, watching the audience going, 'What?'" Caviezel recalled. "Second time it happened again. Third time, talking in this one particular spot. And I'm thinking, 'What, did we do something wrong or something?"
The director said he observed the same reaction over and over again — and by the fourth time, he had to ask what all the chatter was about.
"At the end, I was asking about the movie and I asked about that one particular part where everybody's talking," Caviezel recalled. "And they all cried out, 'Epstein Island."
Caviezel said the response suddenly clicked for him — and he realized the audience had picked up on the similarities of a location shown in the film that starkly resembled the disgraced financier's infamous getaway.
"I went, 'Oh okay, now I understand what we're up against," Caviezel said as he made a shocking claim.
"Epstein Island isn't the only sex island out there," the director alleged. "And Tim Ballard takes one down in the film."
Ballard, who the fictional film is based on, was a former ICE agent and founder of the embattled group Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), which aimed to take down child sex trafficking rings. Ballard recently stepped away from OUR after the film's premiere.
While the group's agenda was noble on the surface, the group was at the center of a protracted criminal investigation that looked into whether or not OUR members themselves were participating in sex trafficking, as well as being looked into for creating demand within the sex trafficking underworld, according to Vice News.
Additionally, critics have called out the film for its heavily fictionalized take on Ballard and accused the movie of having an eerily similar plot to Rambo.