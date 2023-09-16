Russell Brand Preemptively Denies Criminal Allegations Over His Past 'Promiscuous' Behavior: 'The Relationships I Had Were Absolutely Always Consensual'
Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor and stand-up comedian Russell Brand has come forward to preemptively deny what he describes as "very serious criminal" allegations made against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brand claims that the allegations against him are related to his past "promiscuous" behavior.
The actor shared his response in a video posted on X, formally known as Twitter, where he expressed his outrage at the accusations and vowed to fight against them.
Brand revealed that he had received two disturbing communications, one from a mainstream media TV company and another from a newspaper, both containing a litany of "aggressive" attacks against him.
Among these attacks were the serious allegations that he vehemently refutes. Although he did not name the TV company or newspaper involved, according to People, his video comes ahead of a new special investigation episode of U.K. current affairs show Dispatches airing on Saturday, September 16.
The lead-up to the show's airing has resulted in speculation about its content. Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy shared a since-deleted post on X, hinting that there was something significant about the upcoming episode. This post included a screenshot of the show, further fueling speculation. However, Channel 4 has so far declined to comment on the matter.
"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual," the Death on the Nile actor told his 11.1 million followers.
"I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I'm being transparent about it now as well," Brand continued. "And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?"
Additionally, Brand commented on the treatment of his "voice" by mainstream media, suggesting that there may be an agenda to control his narrative.
"I don't mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous, consensual conduct in the past," he continued with his response. "What I seriously refute are these very, very, serious criminal allegations."
"Also, it's worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct apparently, in what seems to me to be, a coordinated attack," Brand added. "Now, I don't want to get into this any further, because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I'm being attacked and plainly they are working very closely together."
Brand concluded his video statement by emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations and his commitment to investigate the matter further.
He urged his supporters to stay informed and vigilant.
The Dispatches investigation episode that is believed to contain the allegations is scheduled to air on Channel 4 from 9 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. local time. No further details about the show's content have been disclosed at this time.