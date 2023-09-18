Russell Brand Allegations: Comedian Sent BBC Chauffeur to Pick Up 16-year-old Accuser From School During Three-month Relationship
The woman who accused Russell Brand of grooming and sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old claimed that she was once picked up from school and taken to Brand's home in a car paid for by the BBC, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come after Brand, 48, was accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by four alleged victims on Saturday, one accuser – identified only as Alice – shared more details about the purported 2006 incident.
According to the Times, the alleged victim claimed that she would travel to and from Brand's north London home in a chauffeur-driven car paid for by the BBC.
Alice also claimed that she first rode in the BBC car when it was originally booked to transport Brand to his radio show.
"But he had a friend taking him instead, so I should use that car," Alice told the outlet.
She added that the BBC driver even took her from Brand's house to her grandmother's house on at least one occasion.
“And then when the car picked me up from school, it was the same car,” Alice detailed further. “I knew that that was a BBC car."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Alice is one of four women who came forward on Saturday and accused Brand of rape, sexual assault, and abuse between 2006 and 2013.
Alice alleged that Brand assaulted her when he was 31 and she was 16. She said he referred to her as "the child" and claimed that he was “emotionally abusive and controlling” during their relationship that lasted approximately three months.
In addition to these claims, Alice also accused Brand of making her choke when he "forced his p---- down her throat," and she allegedly had to punch him in the stomach to get him to stop.
Brand, who worked for BBC radio programs from 2006 to 2008, reportedly faced numerous allegations of poor behavior during his time at the network.
The Times report published on Saturday indicated that network employees warned their superiors about Brand's misconduct on at least three occasions – including allegations that he exposed himself to a female worker and engaged in sexual activity with guests on his radio shows.
Brand resigned from the BBC in 2008 following an incident where he and Jonathan Ross – a guest on Brand's show – left an offensive voicemail for actor Andrew Sachs after Sachs failed to appear for an interview.
The voicemail, which allegedly contained comments about Brand sleeping with Sachs' granddaughter, sparked a public backlash and resulted in Brand's subsequent departure from the network.
A BBC spokesperson released a statement following the bombshell allegations against Brand and confirmed that the network is “urgently looking into” the accusations.
"The documentary and associated reports contained serious allegations, spanning a number of years,” the spokesperson confirmed. “Russell Brand worked on BBC radio programs between 2006 and 2008, and we are urgently looking into the issues raised."
The embattled comedian and Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was dropped by his talent agency, Tavistock Wood, following the damning allegations on Saturday.