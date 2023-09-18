Russell Brand Allegations: Comedian Sent BBC Chauffeur to Pick Up 16-year-old Accuser From School During Three-month Relationship

The woman who accused Russell Brand of grooming and sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old claimed that she was once picked up from school and taken to Brand's home in a car paid for by the BBC, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come after Brand, 48, was accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by four alleged victims on Saturday, one accuser – identified only as Alice – shared more details about the purported 2006 incident.