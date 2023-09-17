Russell Brand Dropped by Talent Agency Amid Rape, Sexual Assault and Emotional Abuse Allegations

During the time in question, Brand was a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known for his work as a presenter on BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4, as well as starring in several Hollywood films such as Get Him to the Greek.

The gravity of the allegations is further underscored by the fact that Brand was at the height of his fame during this period.

In a preemptive response to these accusations, Brand released a video statement on X, formally known as Twitter, denying the allegations.

He claims the accusations were presented to him in the form of a letter and email from an unnamed television program and newspaper.