Russell Brand Dropped by Talent Agency Amid Rape, Sexual Assault and Emotional Abuse Allegations
Comedian and Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor Russell Brand has been dropped by his talent agency, Tavistock Wood, following a series of serious sexual harassment allegations made against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The agency has decided to cut all ties with Brand amidst claims of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. Brand vehemently denies all of these allegations.
The decision to sever ties with Brand comes just hours after a damning investigation by The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches brought these allegations to light.
As RadarOnline.com reported, four women have reportedly come forward with claims against the actor and comedian, with the incidents said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013. One of the alleged victims claims to have had a three-month relationship with Brand when she was only 16 and still in school while he was 31.
During the time in question, Brand was a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known for his work as a presenter on BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4, as well as starring in several Hollywood films such as Get Him to the Greek.
The gravity of the allegations is further underscored by the fact that Brand was at the height of his fame during this period.
In a preemptive response to these accusations, Brand released a video statement on X, formally known as Twitter, denying the allegations.
He claims the accusations were presented to him in the form of a letter and email from an unnamed television program and newspaper.
- Russell Brand Accused of Rape, Sexual Assault and Emotional Abusing Four Women Including a 16-Year-Old During the Peak of His Fame
- Russell Brand Preemptively Denies Criminal Allegations Over His Past 'Promiscuous' Behavior: 'The Relationships I Had Were Absolutely Always Consensual'
- Russell Brand Slams Big Pharma, Calls MSNBC 'Propagandist Nut-Crackery' On 'Real Time With Bill Maher'
"One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks, as well as some pretty stupid stuff like community festival should be stopped, that I shouldn't be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel," the actor told his 1.1 million followers on X.
"But amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks, often very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," he continued. "These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The timing of Brand's denial coincides with the upcoming airing of a Dispatches documentary on Channel 4. This documentary is reportedly set to expose the bad behavior of an A-list household name.
While the episode has not been given a title, its contents are said to be potentially damaging, not only for Brand but for other celebrities in the industry as well.