'Determined to Get Through This': Russell Brand's Wife Standing By His Side As New Woman Comes Forward With Sexual Assault Claims

The accusations against Russell span over several years. Of the initial five women — whose claims were reported by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches program — that came forward, four alleged that their assaults took place from 2006 to 2013. A fifth accused Russell of disturbing behavior.

Russell addressed the accusations in a YouTube video, in which he claimed he was "promiscuous" in the past but that his relationships were all consensual. However, one alleged victim claimed she was "groomed" by the comedian when she was 16 years old — claiming that BBC sent a driver to pick her up and take her to Russell's home, according to The Sun.

Russell met Laura in 2015 when she was 18 years old. They wed two years later in 2017.