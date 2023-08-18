RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Refuses to Say if She Has 'Any Regrets' After Being Named in Two of Donald Trump's Indictments
Republican National Convention chairwoman Ronna McDaniel refused to say whether or not she had any regrets after being named in not one but two indictments of ex-president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McDaniel was confronted about her role in the former president's alleged scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election while discussing whether or not Trump would participate in the upcoming first Republican 2024 presidential debate.
Thursday evening McDaniel appeared on NewsNation's The Hill with chief Washington D.C. correspondent Blake Burman.
After discussing the first Republican debate for the upcoming election, Burman confronted the chairwoman over being named in DOJ special counsel Jack Smith's election interference indictment, as well as Fulton County DA Fani Willis' indictment, which charged Trump and 18 co-defendants with racketeering.
Burman called out McDaniel for having already "spoken to the January 6th committee about a phone call on December 6th, 2020 involving the president, yourself, and John Eastman," one of Trump's attorneys and named co-defendants. The phone call was said to have revolved around alternate electors.
"With everything that was going on with the alternate electors, Ronna, in December of 2020, I wonder as you sit back now, knowing everything that you know, do you have any regrets as to how yourself or the RNC handled that month? Is there anything that you would have done differently?"
McDaniel appeared to dance around the question and the charges that she was associated with, as she told the correspondent she stood by the RNC.
"Well I will say this, and I’ve said this very clearly, which is these were considered contingent electors," McDaniel told Burman.
McDaniel continued to defend the "contingent electors" as part of Hawaii's election history.
"This is something that’s been done in our history with Hawaii, and they were based on legal challenges that were still ongoing that may have changed the outcome of the state and changed the state so that these contingent electors would be seated," the chairwoman told Burman.
"That’s it and that’s very clearly outlined in the DOJ indictment that that’s what the RNC was told and I stand by that."
Whether the embattled GOP frontrunner would appear on stage alongside Republican candidates was still up in the air — but he brushed the debate off ahead of the weekend, claiming, "People know my record."