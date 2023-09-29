Gavin Newsom Pressured to Quickly Appoint Dianne Feinstein's Replacement After Her Death

In a statement released on Friday morning, Newsom expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Senator Feinstein, highlighting her many accomplishments as well as her devotion to her state and country.

"Dianne Feinstein was many things – a powerful, trailblazing US Senator; an early voice for gun control; a leader in times of tragedy and chaos," Newsom said. "But to me, she was a dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model not only for me, but to my wife and daughters for what a powerful, effective leader looks like."

"She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation," he continued.

"She was a fighter — for the city, the state and the country she loved ... That's what she should be remembered for. There is simply nobody who possessed the strength, gravitas, and fierceness of Dianne Feinstein."