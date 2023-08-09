Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, Rushed to Hospital After Falling at San Francisco Home As Calls Grow For Her To Step Down

TMZ, who broke the story, said Feinstein was taken to a nearby hospital. The politician was released hours later.

A rep for Feinstein said, "Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home."

Feinstein’s health has been the subject of conversation for months. She recently took a 3-month absence from the Senate to deal with shingles, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and encephalitis.