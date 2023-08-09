Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, Rushed to Hospital After Falling at San Francisco Home As Calls Grow For Her To Step Down
Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized this week after a serious fall at her home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed the 90-year-old senator tripped and fell at her San Francisco property on Tuesday. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.
TMZ, who broke the story, said Feinstein was taken to a nearby hospital. The politician was released hours later.
A rep for Feinstein said, "Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home."
Feinstein’s health has been the subject of conversation for months. She recently took a 3-month absence from the Senate to deal with shingles, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and encephalitis.
At a recent Senate hearing, Feinstein appeared confused on what to say during the proceedings and had to be helped by her aides.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Feinstein recently gave her daughter Katherine, 66, power of attorney.
Feinstein's rep refused to comment. "The senate office doesn't feel it's appropriate to comment on a private legal matter," the spokesperson said.
Katherine has used the power of attorney to sue the estate of her mother’s late husband Richard Blum.
In court documents, Katherine is fighting the late billionaire’s three daughters over property and a life insurance payout, that could be used for Feinstein’s ongoing medical bills.
In February, Feinstein announced she was not running for re-election in 2024.
“I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care. Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done – and I will continue these efforts,” she said.
The senator added, “Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”