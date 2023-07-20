Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, Sues Late Husband's Estate, Seeks Reimbursement for 'Significant' Medical Bills
Senator Dianne Feinstein has sued her late husband's estate after she claimed trustees denied funds she requested to cover her "significant" medical bills, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lawsuit followed the 90-year-old's controversial return to the Senate in May. Feinstein, who was the oldest member of the Senate, faces calls to resign after she was noticeably absent for two-and-a-half months due to a battle with shingles.
While Feinstein's petition claimed her request was denied, trustees said they were "perplexed" by the California Democrat's filing.
On Monday, Feinstein and her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, filed the lawsuit at a San Francisco courthouse.
Through the filing, Feinstein sought greater control of funds from the 1996 marital trust established by her late husband, Richard Blum, who died in 2022.
Court documents filed by Feinstein's attorneys accused trustees of denying the senator's disbursement request to help pay off "significant" medical expenses.
Feinstein's attorneys noted in the filing that she was the trust's "sole income beneficiary." The petition continued that the trust's assets included a life insurance policy and its proceeds.
The lawsuit further claimed that despite the late Blum's wishes to continue to provide for his wife after his death, "the purported trustees have refused to make distributions to reimburse Sen. Feinstein's medical expenses."
Feinstein's attorney additionally claimed that "purported trustees" Mark R. Klein and Marc Scholvinck were not appointed in compliance with the terms of the trust."
Despite the lawsuit's accusations, attorneys for the named trustees argued that Feinstein never requested the disbursement of any funds.
"My clients are perplexed by this filing. Richard Blum's trust has never denied any disbursement to Sen. Feinstein, let alone for medical expenses," attorney Steven P. Braccini said. "While my clients are deeply concerned, we all remain hopeful that this is simply a misunderstanding that can be quickly resolved."
Feinstein didn't appear to be interested in any quick resolution. Instead, the senator wished to remove both men and appoint her daughter in their place. Katherine, a former judge and current San Francisco Fire Commissioner member, was listed as "attorney at fact" for her mother, meaning she was allowed to act on her behalf.
"We have not been presented with any evidence showing that Katherine Feinstein has power of attorney for her mother; nor has Katherine made it clear, either in this filing or directly to my clients, why a sitting United States senator would require someone to have power of attorney over her," Braccini said of the filing.