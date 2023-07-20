Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, Sues Late Husband's Estate, Seeks Reimbursement for 'Significant' Medical Bills

Senator Dianne Feinstein has sued her late husband's estate after she claimed trustees denied funds she requested to cover her "significant" medical bills, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The lawsuit followed the 90-year-old's controversial return to the Senate in May. Feinstein, who was the oldest member of the Senate, faces calls to resign after she was noticeably absent for two-and-a-half months due to a battle with shingles.

While Feinstein's petition claimed her request was denied, trustees said they were "perplexed" by the California Democrat's filing.