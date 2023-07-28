Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, Denies Having 'Senior Moment' After Confusion During Senate Vote

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's spokesperson addressed the confusion she appeared to have during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, denying that she was having a "senior moment," RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, a colleague could be seen whispering in the ear of Feinstein, 90, after she went into a speech in support of a bill during a vote to increase the funding of the Department of Defense, instead of responding with the expected "aye" or "nay."