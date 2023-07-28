Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, Denies Having 'Senior Moment' After Confusion During Senate Vote
Sen. Dianne Feinstein's spokesperson addressed the confusion she appeared to have during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, denying that she was having a "senior moment," RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, a colleague could be seen whispering in the ear of Feinstein, 90, after she went into a speech in support of a bill during a vote to increase the funding of the Department of Defense, instead of responding with the expected "aye" or "nay."
She seemed befuddled after a colleague told her to "say aye."
"Pardon me?" Feinstein asked. "Aye," the colleague responded before she continued.
"I would like to support a yes vote on this. It provides $823 billion, that's an increase of $26 billion for the Department of Defense. And it funds priorities submitted —," Feinstein began before an aide prodded her to give a simple response.
Committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., doubled down to Feinstein: "Just say aye."
Feinstein flashed a smile then acquiesced, stating clearly, "Aye."
A spokesperson for the public official later clarified that it was a simple misunderstanding.
Feinstein was "trying to complete all of the appropriations bills before recess, the committee markup this morning was a little chaotic, constantly switching back and forth between statements, votes, and debate and the order of bills," they told CBS News.
"The senator was preoccupied, didn't realize the debate had just ended and a vote was called. She started to give a statement, was informed it was a vote and then cast her vote," the spokesperson added.
Feinstein's rep spoke out after the senator weighed in on Mitch McConnell abruptly freezing mid-sentence in front of reporters this week amid concerns over her own health in the months after the California Democrat came down with a shingles infection and had to take a two-and-a-half-month absence.
"I didn't know that. I didn't see that," she said of McConnell. "I wish him well. He's a strong man and this is really when that kind of strength comes in. So: Say a prayer, cross my fingers, do it all."
An aide previously shared that McConnell "felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment," before returning for a Q&A, "which as everyone observed was sharp."
In February, Feinstein revealed that she would continue to serve out her current term in office, but would not be striving for reelection.
"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," she shared.