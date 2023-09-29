California Senator Dianne Feinstein Dead at 90
Senator Dianne Feinstein has passed away at the age of 90, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Feinstein, who was the oldest member of the U.S. Senate and the longest-serving senator from California, reportedly passed away on Thursday night.
The late Democratic senator was a prominent figure in California politics for several decades and was first elected to the Senate in 1992.
Throughout her career, she broke numerous glass ceilings and played a significant role in shaping important legislation. She was also known for her work on issues such as gun control, torture program investigations, and intelligence matters.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Feinstein's health was a subject of major concern in recent years.
She experienced a hospitalization for shingles in February which led to an extended absence from the Senate. She reportedly missed upwards of 60 Senate votes during her lengthy absence.
When Feinstein returned, it was revealed that she had suffered multiple complications during her recovery.
Meanwhile, speculation mounted that Feinstein would retire and not seek reelection in 2024. Feinstein herself confirmed that she would not run for re-election next year.
"The time has come,” she said earlier this year.
Feinstein's colleagues remembered her fondly and praised the late senator as a “trailblazer” and a “dedicated public servant.”
“She was always a lady but she never backed down from a cause that she thought was worth fighting for,” Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said on Friday morning. “We lost one of the great ones.”
Feinstein had a long and storied career in politics that was marked by numerous historic firsts.
She became the first female chair of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the first woman to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the first female chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, among other accomplishments.
Feinstein's impact extended beyond her legislative work, and she was portrayed by actress Annette Bening in the film The Report which shed light on the CIA's use of torture after the September 11 attacks.
Her handling of the hearings for then-President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett drew criticism from liberal activists, which ultimately led Feinstein to step down from the top Democratic spot on the Senate Judiciary Committee in November 2020.
According to CNN, California Governor Gavin Newsom will now appoint a Democratic lawmaker to serve out the rest of Feinstein’s term – keeping the Democratic majority in the Senate chamber through January 2025.
Newsom publicly said in March 2021 that he had a list of “multiple” replacements and pledged to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein were to retire before her term was up.
R.I.P. Senator Dianne Feinstein.