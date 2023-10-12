'Get Down!': Fox News Reporter Caught in Gunfire Exchange as IDF Soldiers Capture Hamas Militant
Fox News reporter Trey Yingst was covering the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas when gunfire rang out.
Yingst's videographer recorded as the shocking events unfolded and was able to capture the moment Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) captured a Palestinian militant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Yingst and his crew were reporting on location from the site of the Tribe of Nova music festival near Kibbutz Reim, which was one of Hamas terrorists' first targets in their surprise attack against Israel on Saturday.
At least 260 festival attendees were killed and others were taken as hostages in Gaza.
While at the site of the music festival turned massacre, Yingst said that his crew was with the IDF to cover the aftermath of Saturday's attack.
"We saw where authorities were collecting burned body parts underneath a bus. Also in the distance you could see where campsites were set up, and as we were walking through this area, it was very clear something went terribly wrong, and I want you to take a look," Yingst said before the shocking footage played.
In the footage, Yingst and his videographer were walking through a disheveled campsite as gunshots could be heard in the background. The two press members quickly began running for cover.
"We just heard a gunshot and they’re yelling at people to get out of the area," Yingst said through heavy breathing as IDF soldiers could be seen running in the background.
"You can see these soldiers — Get down, get down! Lay down flat! Lay down. Lay down totally flat!" Yingst told his cameraman as he laid down in a field.
The video then cut off before picking up to show the aftermath of the exchange — and an alleged Hamas militant being captured and blindfolded by IDF soldiers.
"You can see things are very tense here. There were two gunshots and now they have someone on the ground," Yingst continued while an IDF soldier instructed him, "Go back right now."
Yingst described the events unfolding as "very intense" while the Israeli fighters took the militant into custody.
"Very tense right now as the soldiers appear to be arresting a Palestinian man, they have him in handcuffs right now, and they’ve blindfolded him, and they are taking him away," the Fox News reporter continued.
"You can see here, they’re leading him away. They’ve blindfolded this man, and it appears they have captured yet another militant who entered from the Gaza Strip, and gives you a sense of how unpredictable all of this is."
In the distance, a militant was on the ground with his hands behind his back as a group of IDF soldiers stood around him. The man, who was blindfolded with a white cloth, was then escorted away. He was stripped down to a pair of blue boxer briefs.
"They don’t know where people are hiding. And they could still be in the tree lines here near to the Gaza border," Yingst added.
The reporter noted that he spoke with an IDF official who confirmed the man was a Hamas militant who either crossed the Gaza border or had been hiding in the area since Saturday.