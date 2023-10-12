'Get Down!': Fox News Reporter Caught in Gunfire Exchange as IDF Soldiers Capture Hamas Militant

Fox News reporter Trey Yingst was covering the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas when gunfire rang out.

Yingst's videographer recorded as the shocking events unfolded and was able to capture the moment Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) captured a Palestinian militant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Yingst and his crew were reporting on location from the site of the Tribe of Nova music festival near Kibbutz Reim, which was one of Hamas terrorists' first targets in their surprise attack against Israel on Saturday.

At least 260 festival attendees were killed and others were taken as hostages in Gaza.