President Biden Has Not Seen or Confirmed 'Pictures of Hamas Beheading Children' Despite His Earlier Claim, White House Admits
The White House was forced to backtrack President Joe Biden’s claim this week that he “saw” and “confirmed” pictures of Hamas beheading Israeli children in Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the Palestinian militant group launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, President Biden held a meeting with leaders of the Jewish community on Wednesday to discuss the escalating Hamas-Israeli conflict.
While the 80-year-old commander-in-chief described Saturday’s attack and its aftermath as a “campaign of pure cruelty,” he also claimed that he personally “saw” and “confirmed” pictures of Hamas “beheading children.”
“This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty, not just hate, but pure cruelty, against the Jewish people,” Biden said.
“It matters that Americans see what's happening,” he continued. “I mean, I have been doing this a long time, I never really thought that I would see, have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children.”
But according to CNN, a White House official told the outlet that “neither Biden nor the administration have seen pictures or confirmed reports of children or infants beheaded by Hamas.”
“The president’s remarks were referring to public comments from media outlets and Israeli officials,” the White House official backtracked further.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Israel declared war against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched an attack on Saturday that killed at least 14 Americans and more than 900 Israelis.
Israeli soldier David Ben Zion later claimed that he saw beheaded children and women while walking through the aftermath of Saturday’s attack in Gaza.
“We walked door to door. We killed a lot of terrorists. They are very bad,” Zion said. “They cut heads of children, they cut heads of women. But we are stronger than them.”
- Bumbling Joe Biden Contradicts Himself, Switches Up Answer On Saudi Arabia Trip Within Minutes
- 'What is Going on?': White House Advisor John Kirby Confronted by Reporter Over President Biden's Alleged Lies and Screw-ups
- President Biden is 'Too Busy' to Visit East Palestine Despite Taking Multiple Vacations Since Train Derailment Rocked Ohio Village
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson, Tal Heinrich, added to the shocking claims on Wednesday when he told CNN that “babies and toddlers were found decapitated in the community of Kfar Aza.”
A spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces then acknowledged that while Israel “cannot confirm it officially,” the world should “assume it happened and believe the report.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Meanwhile, President Biden called the Hamas attack against Israel this weekend “the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.”
Hamas reportedly took at least 150 hostages – including Americans – and threatened to execute the hostages if Israel launched a ground invasion against the Palestinian militant group in Gaza.
Biden on Wednesday vowed to secure the release of the American hostages and see that they return from the Gaza Strip safely.
“We're working on every aspect of the hostage crisis in Israel, including deploying experts to advise and assist with recovery efforts,” he said. “Now, the press is going to shout to me: What are you doing to bring these folks home? If I told you, I wouldn't be able to get them home.”
“Folks, there's a lot we're doing, a lot we're doing,” the president added. “I have not given up hope of bringing these folks home.”