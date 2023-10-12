Hypocrite: Vladimir Putin Demands 'Women and Kids' Be Spared by Hamas While Thousands of Civilians Are Killed in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin demanded that “women, children, and the elderly” be spared in the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel while thousands of civilians are killed in Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, and after Israel declared war against Hamas on Sunday, Putin called on both sides of the conflict to “minimize civilian casualties.”
The 71-year-old Russian leader also seemed to condone the escalating war between Hamas and Israel, although he once again demanded that “women, children, and the elderly” be “left alone.”
"We need to strive to minimize or reduce to zero, to a minimum, civilian casualties,” the Russian despot said this week. “Women, children, the elderly.”
“If men decide to fight among themselves, let them fight among themselves,” he continued. “Children, women, leave them alone. This applies to both sides."
"It is unknown whether it will be possible to calm the situation between Israel and Palestine in the near future,” Putin added, “but this could lead to big problems."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s call for “women, children, and the elderly” to be left alone amid the escalating Hamas-Israel conflict came as the Russian leader’s “special military operation” in Ukraine saw thousands of civilians killed by missile strikes and kamikaze drone attacks since the invasion first started in February 2022.
According to Ukrainian officials, Putin also “trapped” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict.
Even more shocking are reports that Putin ordered orphaned Ukrainian children to pick up arms and fight for Russia against their home country of Ukraine.
“We saw Russian propagandists saying that they need to take the orphans to give them to military schools, indoctrinate them, and let them fight for Russia,” the director of an orphanage outside of Kherson revealed.
“It was the scariest thing, so we started hiding children because we understood they would take them,” the orphanage director continued. “It seemed that if I did not hide my children, they would simply be taken away from me.”
Meanwhile, Putin also spoke out this week to blame the West for the latest conflict between Hamas and Israel that started when the Palestinian militant group attacked the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
The Russian leader accused the United States of “aggravating the situation” by "pulling aircraft carrier groups towards Israel.” Putin also seemed to sympathize with Palestine.
"Initially, when the decision was made to create the State of Israel, a decision was made at the same time to create a second state,” Putin said.
"Initially, it was about the creation of two independent and sovereign states – Israel and Palestine,” he continued. “Israel, as you know, was created, but Palestine as an independent and sovereign state was never created."
The mounting death toll from the conflict in Gaza reportedly rose to 1,417 on Thursday while more than 6,200 others have been reported injured.