WW3 Fears Deepen as Vladimir Putin's Top Henchmen Expresses Support for Hamas in War Against Israel

putin ramzan hamas pp
By:

Oct. 10 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Fears of World War III deepened after one of Vladimir Putin's key henchmen expressed his eagerness to join Hamas and the fight against Israel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After a weekend of bloodshed in Israel, Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov took to Telegram and shared that he was ready to send troops in "support of Palestine."

ramzan
Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic

Kadyrov is the Head of the Chechen Republic and one of Putin's top allies. On Monday, Kadyrov shared his support of the Hamas on the social platform Telegram.

The Chechen leader attempted to appeal to the "international community" and called for a "peaceful solution" after the terrorist group invaded Israel in a surprise attack on Saturday.

putin
Kadyrov is considered among Putin's top henchmen.

"I appeal to the international community so that at least once they unanimously make a fair decision regarding the situation in Palestine," Kadyrov's Telegram post read.

"I appeal to the leaders of Muslim countries – create a coalition and call on those whom you call friends, Europe and the entire West, so that they do not bomb civilians under the pretext of destroying militants."

Though Kadyrov called for peace, he pivoted to voicing his support of Palestinians and the Hamas.

israel gaza conflict
Over 1,600 deaths were reported on Tuesday as a result of the conflict in Israel.

"We support Palestine, and we are against this war, which, unlike other conflicts, can develop into something more," the Chechen leader's concerning message continued.

The warlord additionally noted that he was willing to send "peacekeeping forces" in "support of Palestine” if the operatives needed assistance against "troublemakers."

iarael hamas war
Hamas operatives launched the surprise attack on Saturday.

"I myself have been to Israel, and our peaceful delegation experienced first-hand attempts at overt provocation," Kadyrov continued. "Therefore, I call for a stop to both the war and any form of escalation of the situation – if necessary, our units are ready to act as peacekeeping forces to restore order and counter any troublemakers."

The bizarre post came off as a half-baked attempt to call for an end to the conflict while simultaneously warning Israel that the Russian republic stood united with Hamas.

israel hamas war
Hamas terrorist reportedly kidnapped over 100 Israeli citizens and were holding them hostage in Gaza.

Since the attack, over 1,600 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday, according to CBS News. Hundreds of Israeli citizens and foreign tourists were kidnapped in the assault.

Attendees at a music festival near Gaza captured the terror unfolding. Footage showed missiles flying overhead and hundreds of attendees fleeing for safety across an open field while under Hamas gunfire.

The Hamas has threatened to executive captives if Israel continued to attack Gaza without warning.

