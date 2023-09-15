Vladimir Putin's Attack Dog Ramzan Kadyrov in 'Critical Condition' After Going Into a Coma, Ukrainian Intelligence Says
Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who was once considered Vladimir Putin's "attack dog," is reportedly in "critical condition" after going into a coma, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kadyrov's "serious condition" is not to be the result of an injury, according to a representative of the Ukrainian military's intelligence branch.
Ukrainian intelligence representative Andriy Yusov said that multiple sources in "medical and political circles" confirmed Kadyrov's condition.
"The information is confirmed by various sources in the medical and political circles," Yusov told Obozrevatel, who reported earlier this week Kadyrov went into a coma and was rushed to Moscow for treatment. It was later reported that Kadyrov had returned to Chechnya since seeking treatment in Moscow.
"There is information that the war criminal Kadyrov is in a serious condition and the diseases that were there have worsened and caused such a serious condition."
While speaking on Kadyrov's alleged condition, the intelligence member made a point to note that "it is not about injuries."
"Other details require additional clarification. He has been ill for a long time, and we are talking about systemic health problems," Yusov continued. "For the last few days, he has been in a serious condition."
While Kadyrov's health was said to have taken a downturn within the last few days, rumors of the Putin ally's health have circulated for months.
Last year, Akhmad Zakayev, the former vice prime minister of Chechnya, claimed that Kadyrov had a serious kidney disease to German newspaper Bild. As rumors continued to swirl, Kadyrov finally addressed comments on his health in March.
"People are attributing various diseases to me: Sometimes I have problems with my kidneys, sometimes with the liver," Kadyrov said to his cronies.
Kadyrov was previously dubbed "Putin's attack dog" and "Putin's solider."
He reinforced his nicknames when he sent troops to Ukraine to support the Kremlin on the front lines. Kadyrov additionally pledged to aid Russia in their unprovoked war by signing a contract with Russia's Ministry of Defense earlier this year.
The Kremlin boasted about a meeting between Putin and Kadyrov, in the president of Chechnya was praised for his loyalty.
"We are fulfilling all your orders and aim to proceed to a victorious conclusion," Kadyrov responded to Putin.