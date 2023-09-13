Nervous? Vladimir Putin's Leg Twitches Uncontrollably During High-stakes Meeting With North Korea's Kim Jong Un
Vladimir Putin was caught twitching his leg uncontrollably this week during a high-stakes meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come amid rumors and reports that Putin is suffering from a number of serious health concerns, the 70-year-old Russian leader was caught twisting his foot and twitching his leg during a summit with Jong Un at a Russian space station on Wednesday.
According to a video of the incident obtained by Daily Mail, the Russian leader struggled to control his own foot and leg while the North Korean dictator sat just inches away from Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Oblast.
Other sources suggested that Putin was nervous about his meeting with Jong Un, and both leaders were reportedly flanked by numerous bodyguards over concerns about potential assassination attempts.
Meanwhile, Putin and Jong Un met for a one-on-one meeting shortly after their tour of the Russian space station on Wednesday, and the North Korean leader remarked that Russia is fighting a “sacred war” against Ukraine and the West.
“Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security against the hegemonic forces,” Jong Un said. “We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership and we will be together in the fight against imperialism.”
Putin then toasted the “strengthening of future cooperation” between Russia and North Korea during an official state dinner between the two nations.
“A toast to the future strengthening of cooperation and friendship between our countries,” Putin said as he raised his glass in footage that aired on Russian state television. “For the wellbeing and prosperity of our nations, for the health of the chairman and all of those present.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jong Un’s visit to Russia this week marked the North Korean dictator's first international trip in more than four years.
The summit reportedly included a discussion about North Korea supplying Russia with weapons to help support Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
- Vladimir Putin's Legs Twitch Uncontrollably As Russian Leader Accused Of Attempts To 'Brainwash' Schoolchildren During Awkward Meeting
- Vladimir Putin Twists His Toes & Fidgets His Feet In New Video Sparking Further Scrutiny Over His Failing Health
- Vladimir Putin's Leg Uncontrollably Shakes During Meeting With Belarus President Alexander Lukasenko
"What'll matter now is if both sides can find suitable prices they're willing to pay for the other's assistance," one source familiar with the meeting said this week. “This could open up the possibility of North Korea transferring more sophisticated weaponry to Russia.”
Putin’s twitching leg during the summit also marked the latest incident to create concern regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to Valery Solovey – who serves as a professor at the Moscow State Institute of Foreign Affairs – Putin is battling cancer and another health issue that is “psycho-neurological in nature.”
“One is of a psycho-neurological nature, the other is a cancer problem,” Solovey recently revealed. “The second diagnosis is a lot, lot more dangerous than the first named diagnosis as Parkinson's does not threaten the physical state, but just limits public appearances.”
“Based on this information people will be able to make a conclusion about his life horizon,” he continued, “which wouldn't even require specialist medical education.”
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied the rumors and reports regarding Putin's seemingly deteriorating health.