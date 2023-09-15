'Afraid of His Own Shadow': Vladimir Putin Suffers 'Wild Superstitions' About Swimming and Washing Machines, Ex-aides Claim
Vladimir Putin is allegedly “afraid of his own shadow” and suffers a number of wild superstitions regarding swimming and washing machines, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as Putin meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a military summit, former aides to the 70-year-old Russian leader claimed that Putin is “afraid” of swimming alone, eating, and using the washing machine.
Vitaly Brizhaty, a former member of Putin's security, spoke to the independent Russian television station TV Rain about the Russian leader’s surprising fears and superstitions.
According to Brizhaty, Putin's superstitions extend to various aspects of his life.
Armed divers are allegedly sent to secure the water on Putin’s private beaches while a foot patrol ring is established around him to guard against potential assassination attempts.
The former guard also disclosed Putin's deep mistrust of his own security personnel.
Brizhaty revealed that the Russian leader often provides false information about his whereabouts and travel plans to keep his security team guessing.
Another former captain in the Federal Protection Service, Gleb Karakulov, also spoke about Putin's fear for his life and his use of a secret train network to avoid detection.
Karakulov stated that Putin uses a secret train network – which allegedly cannot be tracked on any information resource – for stealth purposes.
Lines near Putin's residences in Novo-Ogaryovo in the Moscow region and near his Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi are reportedly part of the secret train network.
Karakulov further detailed computer equipment within Putin's bunkers where firefighters, food testers, and other engineers can travel virtually with the Russian leader on his trips abroad.
Meanwhile, it's widely reported that Putin's food is carefully prepared and tasted by a member of his security staff to prevent poisoning attempts.
The practice allegedly intensified following the Sergei Skripal attack in 2018, which ignited Putin's paranoia of revenge poisoning.
In addition, Putin purportedly wears special gloves to prevent the ingestion of any chemicals or agents through his skin.
Even the pool he swims in for two hours a day is repeatedly tested to ensure the water remains uncontaminated, claimed Putin’s ex-aides.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin was recently dubbed a “dead man walking” and warned to be “very careful” following the suspected assassination of Wagner warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin last month.
According to one Russian source, Wagner blamed Putin for Prigozhin’s plane crash death on August 23 and will likely seek retribution for the suspected killing of their mercenary leader.
"Putin the ex-KGB Officer is playing poker, as he always does, pretending his hand is far stronger than it actually is, that every defeat was in fact all part of a carefully worked-out plan,” the insider explained.
"It does not exist,” the source continued. “He's a dead man walking."