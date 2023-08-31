'Everything is Fine': Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Appears in New Video Filmed Days Before His Suspected Demise

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin recently appeared in a new video that was filmed just days before the warlord’s suspected death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come one week after Prigozhin, 62, was reported dead after his private jet crashed outside Moscow on August 23, a video was released on Thursday that showed the rumored deceased mercenary chief in Africa sometime during the “second half of August 2023.”