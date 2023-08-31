'Everything is Fine': Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Appears in New Video Filmed Days Before His Suspected Demise
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin recently appeared in a new video that was filmed just days before the warlord’s suspected death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come one week after Prigozhin, 62, was reported dead after his private jet crashed outside Moscow on August 23, a video was released on Thursday that showed the rumored deceased mercenary chief in Africa sometime during the “second half of August 2023.”
Even more startling was Prigozhin’s claim in the video that he was still “alive” and that “everything is fine.”
“For those discussing whether or not I am alive,” Prigozhin begins in the newly released video while dressed in military fatigues. “How am I doing?”
“It's the weekend, the second half of August 2023. I am in Africa,” he continued. “So fans of discussing my elimination, intimate life, earnings or whatever, as a matter of fact, everything is fine.”
According to Daily Mail, the startling video was posted by Grey Zone – a Telegram channel with ties to Wagner – and was likely filmed on August 19 or 20.
Grey Zone also suggested that the footage was filmed on the weekend of August 19 because, according to reports and other evidence, Prigozhin was in Africa at that time.
The Wagner chief would leave Africa for Russia a few days later and, on Wednesday, August 23, died in a plane crash during a flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg.
“In just a few days, Prigozhin will return to Russia, where he will die on August 23 in the explosion of his Embraer Legacy 600 business jet in the Tver region,” Grey Zone said alongside the clip.
“A special chill runs from the literally prophetic words of the head of the Wagner PMC, who ironically mentions his possible liquidation.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prigozhin’s death was confirmed over the weekend after Russian investigators conducted a DNA test of the Wagner chief’s recovered remains.
"Molecular-genetic testing has been completed," a Russian committee said on Sunday. “According to its results, the identities of all ten deceased have been established, and they correspond to the list published in the flight manifest."
A funeral was held for Prigozhin on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, although some sources suggested Vladimir Putin held a fake service for his former mercenary chief in an effort to “confuse” Prigozhin’s followers.
"It seems that they want to confuse you, they specially organized a movement here, but in fact, the funeral will take place in another place,” said an employee at the Porokhovskoye cemetery where Prigozhin’s funeral was reportedly held.
Meanwhile, other sources suggested Prigozhin did not die in the plane crash outside Moscow on August 23 and actually survived the suspected assassination attempt by placing a body double onboard the doomed flight instead.
“Prigozhin himself was not on board. His double was flying instead of him,” Russian political analyst Dr. Valery Solovey claimed on Tuesday. “He intends to take revenge for having been faced with such a choice.”
“He intends to take revenge on people who were intending to destroy him, and destroyed people close to him,” Solovey added.