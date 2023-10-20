'Missed the Mark': Sean Hannity Pans President Joe Biden's ‘Clichéd’ and ‘Disjointed’ Speech Urging Aid for Israel and Ukraine
Fox News star Sean Hannity criticized President Joe Biden’s speech urging Congress to pass a security package for Israel and Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come following the 80-year-old president’s visit to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Biden addressed the country from the Oval Office on Thursday night.
Biden emphasized the importance of “American leadership” and “American values” as Israel fights back against Hamas and as Ukraine defends itself from Russia, and the president said that the United States cannot “walk away” from Israel and Ukraine amid their respective conflicts.
“American leadership is what holds the world together,” Biden said in his speech. “American alliances are what keep us, America, safe.”
“American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with,” he continued. “To put all that risk, if we walk away from Ukraine, if we turn our backs on Israel, it’s just not worth it.”
Although Fox News host Brit Hume praised Biden’s speech as “one of the best, if not the best, speeches of his presidency,” Hannity and his guest panned the speech as “clichéd, disjointed, and back and forth.”
“I felt a little bad – like you did – piling on our friend Brit Hume tonight, who we all respect and admire,” the Hannity host said to his guest, Dana Perino. “Where is the discussion of the brutality?”
“I thought it missed the mark on a lot of fronts,” Hannity continued. “I did not have any expectations of Joe Biden tonight.”
Perino added that President Biden’s Israel and Ukraine speech was “not good enough” and that it “didn’t hit any benchmarks” that some expected during the address.
“I was prepared all day, Sean, to love the speech and to applaud it,” the Hannity guest said. “I wanted to say, ‘Wow. Amazing. America in the lead, taking the action that it needs to.’ And I just did not feel that way.”
“Martha MacCallum made a point that apparently, they had written this Ukraine speech for a while,” she continued. “And it’s like, they topped it with the atrocities of October 7, which is not good enough.”
“I just didn’t think the speech hit any of those benchmarks tonight.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden visited Tel Aviv on Wednesday to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas militants attacked and killed more than 1,400 Israelis in an attack from the Gaza Strip on October 7.
Biden’s visit to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, as well as his speech from the Oval Office on Thursday night, also came as Ukraine continues to defend itself from the Russian invasion that launched in February 2022.
“Hamas and [Vladimir] Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy, completely annihilate it,” Biden charged on Thursday night.
“We can’t let petty partisan, angry politics get in the way of our responsibilities as a great nation,” he continued. “We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen.”