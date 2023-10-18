'Only Cares About Reelection’: Palestinian Politician Rips Biden For Believing Israel’s ‘Lies’ About Gaza Hospital Strike, Denies Hamas is Responsible

A Palestinian political leader tore into Joe Biden for believing Israel when it denied being responsible for the missiles fired at a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people, RadarOnline.com has learned. Mustafa Barghouti appeared on CNN following the explosion at the hospital. Israel’s military has denied firing the rocket and pointed blame at a Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Israel Military accused the deaths of being caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket. Hamas has blamed the attack on Israel.

“I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.”



— President Biden to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/AH6jyEGKSI — The Recount (@therecount) October 18, 2023

Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the attack. During a press conference, he said the evidence appears to show the airstrike in Gaza was done by Hamas.

He said, “I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you, in our view. But there are a lot of people out there who are not sure. So we got a lot of work to overcome, a lot of things.” Barghouti criticized Biden for buying into Israel’s alleged “lies.”

“You know, with all due respect, I see that President Biden cares only about one thing, which is to be re-elected and that's why he's taking the side of Israel”' Barghouti said. He continued, “He's believing Israeli lies like the lie of decapitation of children, which was never verified or the lie of raping women, which was never verified and they continue - and now this lie that Palestinians killed themselves.”

“One more fact, in addition to what I said before, one more fact is the type of explosion that happened after the Israeli air strike is a type that no Palestinian rocket could ever have,” Barghouti argued. Barghouti called for an “international, independent commission” to investigate the attack to determine who was responsible. He claimed Israel would never agree to participate in such an investigation.

He urged Americans to do their research stating, “We urge you to remember the Israeli military lied to the world on many occasions before changing their stories many times,” he said. “A very good example of that was their denial of killing Shireen - the American-Palestinian journalist - Shireen Abu Akleh, changing their story four times.” Biden is currently in Israel despite several Arab leaders dropping out of a planned summit after the attack on the hospital.