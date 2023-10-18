'Stop This Now': President Biden Faces Backlash Over $100 Billion Aid Request for Israel and Ukraine
President Joe Biden came under fire this week over an anticipated $100 billion funding request that would help Israel and Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel last weekend, and as Ukraine continues to defend itself from Russia’s ongoing invasion, sources revealed that Biden is considering a supplemental request of $100 billion.
The sources indicated that the $100 billion request would include defense aid for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, according to Reuters.
Reuters also reported that President Biden is expected to submit a supplemental spending bill to Congress within the next few days to address the issues currently faced by Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.
Biden's decision comes as he prepares for a trip to Tel Aviv and Amman to showcase his support for Israel and address the ongoing Gaza humanitarian crisis following the Hamas attack on October 7.
U.S. Senate leadership confirmed that they were expecting a request from Biden by the end of the week for financial aid to support Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, as well as for border security.
The sources also indicated that the request seeks funding for a full year.
Senator Ben Cardin, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed his belief that the request has a strong chance of passing the Senate with bipartisan support.
"I think this is our best shot to get it done,” Senator Cardin said this week.
Israel specifically requested $10 billion in aid to respond to the recent attack by Hamas, according to Reuters. Israel already receives $3.8 billion annually from the United States through a long-term agreement that started in 2016.
As for Ukraine, Congress has so far already approved a total of $113 billion in security, humanitarian, and economic assistance since the Russian invasion first launched in February 2022.
Top Biden Administration officials are expected to hold a classified briefing for the Senate on Wednesday in connection to the requested funding package and the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Although the specifics of the supplemental request have not been disclosed, the aid package is expected to provide crucial support to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan as they navigate their respective conflicts with Hamas, Russia, and China.
Meanwhile, President Biden came under fire online after the news of his expected $100 billion aid request was made public.
“Biden will lose thousands of votes for this,” another user warned.
“Why that to feeding the atrocious?” added yet another X user. “There is no leadership at all. That's why the situation is going worst and worst. In case of Israel, they are the richest around the globe.”
“I don’t think so!” one more person wrote. “Stop this now!”