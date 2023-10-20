President Joe Biden Appears to Read His Teleprompter Instructions Aloud During Oval Office Address: 'Make it Clear We Do Not Seek'
President Joe Biden appeared to read his teleprompter instructions out loud during a rare address from the Oval Office this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The suspected blunder took place on Thursday night as the 80-year-old president addressed the nation in connection to the ongoing conflicts taking place in Israel and Ukraine.
“We'll have something that we do not seek – make it clear we do not seek – we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia,” Biden said.
According to Daily Mail, the “make it clear” portion of the president’s sentence was a teleprompter instruction and not, in fact, something he was supposed to read as part of his address to the American people.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, that would not be the first time the aging commander-in-chief accidentally read aloud his teleprompter instructions during a speech.
A similar incident took place last year as President Biden explained an executive order that provided limited protections to women wanting abortions after the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.
"It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so,” Biden read. “End of quote."
"Repeat the line,” he also added.
Another incident took place weeks later when President Biden accidentally spelled out the word “dot” while reading off a website URL in October 2022.
“If you get any questionable calls, please tell us by going to report fraud…report fraud, D-O-T, F-T-C, dot gov,” Biden accidentally read as he directed users to the website reportfraud.ftc.gov.
Meanwhile, President Biden’s speech from the Oval Office on Thursday night was lauded by some and panned by others.
Biden held the address to urge Congress to pass a security package that would help both Israel and Ukraine in their respective fights against Hamas and Russia.
“American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us in America safe. American values are what make us a partner nation you want to work with,” Biden said.
“To put all that at risk – we walk away from Ukraine, we turn our backs on Israel – it’s just not worth it,” he continued.
President Biden also targeted Hamas and Vladimir Putin directly during his address.
“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy, completely annihilate it,” Biden charged.
“We can’t let petty partisan, angry politics get in the way of our responsibilities as a great nation,” he charged further. “We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen.”
Fox News host Brit Hume praised Biden’s speech as “one of the best, if not the best, speeches of his presidency.”
Fellow Fox News star Sean Hannity panned the address and called it “clichéd, disjointed, and back and forth.”