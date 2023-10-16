'Clear Evidence of War Crimes': Israeli Response Force Slams Hamas Body Camera Footage Showing Female Soldiers Executed at Point-Blank Range
Disturbing body camera footage captured the moment female Israeli soldiers were killed by Hamas operatives during the October 7 attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Israeli rescue team South First Responders said the video serves as evidence of Hamas war crimes.
The shocking video was taken during last weekend's surprise attack when Hamas militants stormed an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) border post.
In the video, the operatives entered an office area that had been blown up moments before with Hamas grenades. In the dark room, Hamas flashlights illuminated a group of several female Israeli soldiers huddled together for cover underneath a desk.
For a brief moment, the operatives appeared to be considering sparing the female soldiers, who could be heard crying out in pain.
The Hamas militants approached the desk and pulled away an office chair, which served as additional cover for the women. The operative spoke to the females in a calm tone while holding a Kalashnikov assault rifle.
Though it looked like the militant would leave the women alone after speaking to them, the Hamas member raised his rifle in the soldiers' direction.
Standing point blank range from the Israeli soldiers, the Hamas operative ruthlessly unloaded his weapon on the female soldiers.
Israel's South First Responders, which were the first crews on the ground in the immediate aftermath of the attacks, said the body camera footage was "clear evidence of war crimes," according to the Daily Mail.
The Israeli response group commented on the video footage in a post on Telegram.
"Rather than take the soldiers prisoner, as would be required by international law, the terrorist moves a chair aside to fire at point blank range and execute them," South First Responders wrote. "It doesn't end here. The terrorists fire again. Amidst the last gasps of the conscripts, the terrorists fire a final kill shot to execute them."
"Hamas terrorists carried out intentional executions of injured soldiers in direct violation of basic international law," the response task force added.
Israel said that Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis during the October 7 attack. In addition to casualties, Israeli authorities believed 199 innocents were taken captive in Gaza as Hamas hostages, including some Americans. That estimate increased from the initial 150 civilians believed to be taken hostage.
In response to the Hamas attacks, Israel unleashed a fury of airstrikes on Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas in the world, in addition to shutting off water, food, fuel, and electricity services to the area. According to ABC News, at least 2,750 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces and an additional 9,700 have been injured.
About half of Gaza's 2 million population, of which 80% were estimated to live in poverty, were minors.